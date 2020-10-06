Pillar of freedom of expression on the brink?

In the United States, Section 1996, elected in 1996, is being undermined more than ever after virulent attacks by the American President against web giants a few months ago. The latter did not appreciate being selected for disseminating false information. Social networks, which were previously protected by Section 230, are facing new restrictions to give them more responsibility for the content posted by their users. According to a majority of Americans, freedom of expression is being abused.

Section 230 in one of the most important laws in history

In the past, this historic law has been dubbed “the 26 words that made the internet” or “the most important law protecting freedom of expression on the internet”. Section 230 of the law was passed in 1996 by the US Congress under the Communications Decency Act (CDA), which aims to regulate pornographic content on the Internet in order to protect minors. The US government tried to solve the problem of extremely easy access to pornographic content on the Internet by passing the Communication Decency Act (47 USC 201 ff.). A year later, however, the United States Supreme Court ruled the CDA partially unconstitutional because it violated freedom of expression.

Pursuant to Section 230 of the CDA, users of “interactive computer services”, including web giants like Twitter, Facebook, or Craigslist, cannot be treated as publishers of content written by other users. The aim of this law is to provide social networks with increased protection against content published by their users. However, there is obviously one exception to the rule: Inappropriate publications, pirated copies or publications related to prostitution must be deleted from the network. It is the responsibility of the company concerned to remove or change comments that it considers racist or restrictive on its social network.

Section 230 is arguably one of the most important free speeches on the Internet. It was developed primarily in response to two court cases in the United States in the 1990s. The cases in question are based on the responsibility of the companies distributing information for not deleting defamatory messages from their website. In the first case, the New York federal court ruled that CompuServe was not held responsible for what was allowed to be published because it was simply a matter of sharing information. In the second case, Prodigy Business was held responsible for deliberately spying on certain publications posted by internet users on their website.

This famous law, which is controversial in the US, was passed at a time when the internet was just beginning to rise. 30 years later, in 2020, half of the world’s population is present in social networks, or 3.8 billion people, according to the digital report by “We Are Social”. The weight of social networks today is unprecedented as a significant amount of false content as well as “deep fakes” are passed on, terrifying the giants of the web. Hence, Section 230 is viewed by them as a law that allowed the Internet to take its wings and flourish. On the other side of the coin, however, this law has been heavily criticized by critics who believe companies are not doing enough to fight the harmful content that pollutes the universe every day. from the web.

Technologies, a threat to freedom of expression?

The courts anticipated this law to give large web companies better protection from legal action. Section 230 is now far from reaching consensus in the United States. According to Senator Bernie Sanders, the technology and platform giants “should not be relieved of their responsibilities in accrediting content on their platforms that promotes and facilitates violence”. According to the latter, thanks to this law, digital platforms are resting on their laurels and not doing enough on malicious content that stinks the web.

Google’s global intellectual property policy leader Katherine Oyama told Congress that businesses can face a variety of lawsuits and that they are not as well protected. As an example, she cites review sites like TripAdvisor or Yelp, which could be sued for defamation if they rate a restaurant unfairly. “I believe that today’s advanced technologies are the greatest threat to freedom of expression and democracy,” said US Senator Ted Cruz.

The US Department of Justice has been targeting social networks since Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A bill that could reduce the protection of social networks has been proposed. The aim of this law, to which the US Congress is referring, is to restore order in the protection of legal responsibilities that social networks currently have. This calculation focuses on two areas. First, the aim is to reduce the number of criteria online platforms must meet in order to be protected under Section 230. Second, the aim is to minimize the immunity provided by the law in certain cases, particularly in relation to child sexual abuse. While neither Facebook, Google, nor Twitter were ready to comment on this new bill, these companies could face further restrictions.

The Trump era and the disinformation that came with it

On May 28, Donald Trump said, “We are here today to defend freedom of expression against one of the greatest dangers” by signing the Decree Limiting Legal Protection through Section 230. The decision was made after Twitter netizens were wrong on posting it Had drawn attention to information distributed by the US President. He obviously did not appreciate this gesture and decided to fight a fierce battle against social networks. However, Twitter, which is hugely popular with the president who makes it his own media, has not withdrawn the comments posted by the president. However, she tried to leave a “false message” in her false statement denouncing the postal vote in California. Donald Trump has not hesitated to slander Twitter for “meddling” in the US President’s race next month. Trump desires the idea of ​​increasing the burden on the media by making them more accountable, and doing so by reducing their historical protection, regardless of the idea of ​​hijacking the famous section 230.

The two giants Facebook and Twitter have sharply criticized the American president’s reaction. They see it as a “reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law”. In fact, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google were asked to testify before the US Congress, which continues to put pressure on the social media giants. You will be forced to play the game and answer questions about section 230, as well as privacy, disinformation, online fraud and hate content that is messing up the world of the web.

For the White House spokeswoman: “Online censorship goes far beyond the question of freedom of expression. It’s also about protecting consumers and making sure they are informed. their rights and resources to fight according to the law. The attorneys general are at the forefront of this issue and the President wants their views to be taken into account. “

In the United States, no less than 16% of the population believe the earth is not round and want to prove it. According to these “platists”, humanity is bathed in a large area of ​​land. These conspiracy theories are particularly developing on the Internet. For example, the astronauts are actually being filmed in the studio and the US space agency is just a propaganda body. Thanks to social networks, they can share their information with a large number of people. Indeed, all of this hardly facilitates the immense task of social networks, which theoretically have to separate the true from the false.

The tech giants chose

Indeed, the U.S. Department of Justice wants to curtail the legal protections of network giants following the decree of Donald Trump seeking to reduce the immunity they currently enjoy. Trump’s presidential competitor Joe Biden also wants to get rid of the law protecting digital companies from liability for what their users post, CNBC says. Although the INGO protecting internet freedoms, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, does not support the presidential decree. However, she believes that section 230 should be revised: “There are legitimate concerns about the current online printout status, including how a handful of powerful platforms have centralized user voice. ”. William P. Barr, politician and member of the Republican Party, is also amazed at the relevance of this legislative act in the age of the mega-platforms of the network.

The technology giants are already being recognized for their lack of investment in these more than crucial topics. However, Facebook says it refuses to become the arbiter of the truth. Today, the social network can pay fines of up to 500,000 euros if a false publication is spread in its news feed. Even so, all indications are that the giants of the internet will suffer from increasing pressure, especially at the beginning of a major presidential election plagued by a pandemic that is enlivening fishy spirits. This historic Law 230, a true pillar of freedom of expression, is more on alert than ever in the digital age.