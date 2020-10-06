Novichok War Remedy Discovered: Chemical Weapons Agency Confirms Nerve Poison in Navalny Monsters – Politics

The International Bureau for the Control of the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has confirmed evidence of a means of war in the case of poisoned Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

According to the results of an investigation by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), a weapon belonging to the Novichok group was found in a blood sample from Navalny, the Reuters news agency heard from diplomatic circles and from the agency itself on Tuesday.

This confirms the findings of a Bundeswehr laboratory and experts in France and Sweden. The organization in The Hague wanted to publish its results later today.

Navalny had collapsed on August 20 during a Russian domestic flight and was first treated in Omsk, Siberia, after an emergency landing. On August 22, he was flown to Germany for treatment at the Berlin Charite.

After tests in a special Bundeswehr laboratory, the federal government stated that Navalny had been poisoned with a neurotoxin from the Novitschok group. Laboratories in France and Sweden have confirmed this. The poison was developed during Soviet times and is covered by the international ban on chemical weapons. On September 7, Navalny awoke from his coma and on September 23 he was able to leave the Charité for the first time. Afterwards, Chancellor Angela Merkel even visited the Russian opposition. (Reuters)