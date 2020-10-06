“Too Much Bureaucracy”: Chancellery Blocks Right to Work From Home – Politics

It is not clear whether employees in Germany can legally enforce their employer against their employer in the future. The Federal Chancellery deems a corresponding draft by Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) unsuitable for further coordination between federal ministries, the Chancellery said in Berlin on Tuesday. Without such departmental coordination, the legislative initiative would have failed.

This vote comes before the formal decision of the federal cabinet when a bill is introduced by the federal government. The reason given in the chancery was that the coalition agreement explicitly included a right to information, but not a legal right to work from home.

Heil had promulgated a “Mobile Work Act” for a legal right to work from home in “Bild am Sonntag” on weekends. Employees must be able to work mobile or in the home office 24 days a year with a working week of five days. The condition is that the activity is suitable and that there are no operational reasons against it.

For further agreements, the employer must motivate, within a certain period, why it rejects a request for mobile working or a home office. Otherwise, the employee’s request will be considered approved for a maximum of 6 months.

In the coalition agreement, the Union and the SPD had agreed: “We want to promote and facilitate mobile working. We create a legal framework for this. This also includes the employee’s right to information from his employer about the reasons for the rejection, as well as legal certainty for employees and employers when dealing with privately used company technology. The collective labor agreement partners should also make agreements about mobile working. “

For the left and the greens, Heil’s design does not go far enough

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) also appealed a legal claim at the home office. “I don’t think it helps,” said the CDU deputy chairman in Berlin. From his point of view, this would be a rigid rule – “more an increase in bureaucracy than a decrease”.

Laschet said some companies are more advanced, while a presence is required in other areas. “You can’t dictate that by federal law.” Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) had also warned of more bureaucracy related to the bill.

Last weekend Minister Heil announced a "Mobile Working Act" for the legal right to work from home.

The Federal Labor Department only said on Tuesday that it was in consultation with the Chancellery. Heil had justified his advance with the experience of the Corona crisis. “The virus has taught us that it is much more mobile to work than we thought.”

In fact, workers in many companies and authorities have been at least partially mobile at work for months. “Do we still need the office?”, “Zeit Magazin” asked last.

According to the Ministry of Salvation, there are already possibilities for mobile working, for example to retain skilled employees. Nevertheless, in a country comparison there is a strong “attendance requirement or culture of attendance”.

Skeptical comments about Heil’s advance came from the AfD and the FDP. Salvation did not go far enough for the Greens and the Left. CSU Secretary General Markus Blume had said that in the aftermath of Corona, the home office had become a matter of course in many places. Hail to have “regulatory fantasies”.

The coalition had already created several legal claims for workers based on proposals from the Department of Labor. These include a right to a temporary reduction in working hours or a right to qualification.

DGB boss Reiner Hoffmann had criticized the planned right to a maximum of 24 days of mobile work: “Such a minimum requirement is a concession to employers who are still blocking the problem.” (Dpa)