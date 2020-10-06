Criticism of the European Court of Auditors: EU does not reach recycling quotas – economy

The European Court of Auditors (ECA) gives signs of plastic recycling in the Member States. Under EU law, half of all plastic packaging will be recycled in 2025 and 55 percent in 2030. In reality, however, the recycling rate can be expected to fall from the current 42 percent to almost 30 percent.

This is due to the fact that the requirements for calculating the recycling rate are tightened. The Court of Auditors is not saying this so clearly. In principle, however, this means that the EU has so far calculated the recycling quotas nicely. In fact, a much larger proportion of packaging is incinerated, exported or even illegally landfilled than official data suggests.

In 2018, 29.1 million tonnes of plastic waste were collected in the EU. Global plastics production increased from 1.5 million tonnes in 1950 to 322 million tonnes in 2015. It is estimated that up to 13 million tonnes of global plastics production end up in the ocean.

The EU would have to burn less, recycle more

In his analysis, Samo Jereb, Member of the European Court of Auditors from Slovenia, concluded: “To achieve the new targets for recycling plastic packaging, the EU must achieve the opposite of the current situation where more plastic waste is incinerated than recycled.”

The solution could be fewer disposable bottles. Photo: picture alliance / Sebastian Kah

Unless the EU changes direction vigorously, it will not only fail to meet its ambitious plastic packaging recycling targets. With 61 percent, plastic packaging accounts for a large proportion of plastic waste in the EU. However, there are no targets for plastic waste, which occurs in agriculture, construction, car manufacturing and the manufacture of electrical and electronic equipment. However, this waste accounts for 22 percent of all plastic waste in the EU.

In 2017, an estimated 1.7 million tonnes of plastics were used in EU agriculture, for example for silage films, greenhouses, mulching films and irrigation pipes. It is assumed that a large part is left in the fields or illegally burned, because there are no comprehensive plastic collection systems in the farm. Plastics make up an average of eleven percent of all materials built into a new car. This corresponds to approximately one million tons of plastic waste per year.

It was possible to obtain more raw materials

It is estimated that 30 percent of scrap is not professionally disposed of. This means that raw materials are either not recovered at all or insufficiently. Across the EU, 9.4 million tonnes of e-waste are generated each year, 20 percent of which is plastics. However, only 35 percent of scrap is professionally disposed of.

Too much plastic waste still ends up in the sea. Photo: dpa

The Court recommends that more back-up systems be used for plastic beverage bottles: by 2025, EU countries must ensure that 77 percent of all single-use plastic bottles are removed again. In 2029, the share should even increase to 90 percent. It must also ensure that by 2025, 25 percent of all PET bottles placed on the market are made from recycled material, and by 2030 that figure should be 30 percent.

Exports of plastic waste still play a role in the EU. In 2018, the EU brought 6.5 percent of all plastic waste collected abroad. The amount is declining but still significant: In 2019, 1.72 million tonnes of plastic waste were still exported, of which 83 percent went to ten destinations in Asia. China introduced a ban on the import of plastic waste in 2018, as a result of which exports to other Asian countries increased. Almost a third of the recycling rate reported in the EU is for exports to third countries, where plastics are then to be recycled.

Criminals make money by exporting illegally

It is often questionable whether raw materials are actually mined and reused. Organized crime makes a lot of money from illegal exports and waste disposal. It is estimated that 13 percent of all waste classified as ‘hazardous’ in the EU and 33 percent of all waste classified as ‘hazardous’ will disappear. In Germany, it is estimated that 15 to 25 percent of “hazardous” waste from the legal market disappears through dark channels.

An export ban will enter into force in January, preventing most plastic waste tourism from the EU. The Court is sounding the alarm: there is “a risk of an increase in illegal shipments to third countries and crime against waste, against which the EU is insufficiently armed with its current legal framework”.

On average, the EU produces 32 kilograms of plastic packaging waste per capita per year. It is 45 kilograms in the USA, 33 in Japan and five in India.

Recycling rates vary widely across the EU: Malta is at the bottom with 23.5 percent, while Germany is just above the EU average of 45 percent. However, the pioneer of the Union is Lithuania, where almost 75 percent of plastic packaging is reused.