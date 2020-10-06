Record number of teenagers owning iPhones

More and more teenagers have an iPhone for their cell phone. The investment bank Piper Sandler takes stock twice a year. Previous data go back to April.

Today, 86% of teenagers in America say they have an iPhone. 89% say their next phone will be an Apple model. For comparison: In the spring, the shares were at 85% and 88%. The progression is small within a few months, but it is noticeable for two reasons. The first is that this is a new record. The second is that the smartphone market is very mature.

As analyst Harsh Kumar notes, every change, no matter how small, is worth it. It’s good to see that Apple is preparing to launch its iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max in just a few weeks.

For the Apple Watch, the stock remains stable. As in the spring, 25% of teenagers say they have the Apple Smartwatch. 16% say they want to buy one, compared to 17% in the spring.

It’s complicated for services. Apple TV + is not at all popular with young people: Apple’s streaming service only spent 1% of the time watching content. In the spring it was 2%. Netflix dominates with 34%. Then there is YouTube.