Hope for Green boss Habeck and other commuters ?: Schleswig-Holstein wants national regulations for risk areas – Politiek

Last Friday, Robert Habeck was still on the road in Schleswig-Holstein, visiting the Ambachtenkamer in Flensburg and the Scheersberg youth farm. Currently, the Green boss probably no longer keeps this data – because of the quarantine requirements in his home country. Due to the high number of corona infections, the state had designated several Berlin neighborhoods as risk areas. For holidaymakers or travelers, this means that they must immediately be quarantined for 14 days or must show two negative corona tests within five days.

That has not yet become a problem for the Greens leader, he already has obligations in Berlin at the beginning of this week: first the presentation of a call from entrepreneurs on Tuesday, then a small conversation with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanowskaya in the Bundestag. It is clear that, according to the Greens, Habeck will stick to the existing rules. That means: for the time being no trips to Flensburg – and if you do, then quarantine.

The strict regulation has met with enormous criticism in recent days: he has pointed out several times in the past that he considers domestic entry restrictions illegal, said Schleswig-Holstein FDP Member of the Bundestag and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Wolfgang Kubicki – who himself was aware of the quarantine requirements. is not affected. Because both for MPs from Brussels, Berlin and Kiel as for representatives of the state government and their representation in Berlin, there are exceptions to maintain the state function. But these do not apply to a party leader without a mandate.

“It also affects every train driver who lives in Berlin-Mitte and takes his train to Kiel”

It is “very likely” that these regulations will not withstand constitutional reform, says Kubicki. “This absurdity not only affects Robert Habeck. It also affects every train driver who lives in Berlin-Mitte and takes his train to Kiel.” also couples who shuttled between Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein to see each other. “Lovers in particular should not be separated by new boundaries,” claims Kubicki.

State government in Schleswig-Holstein ready for a national approach to risk areas

Now it seems that Habeck, like other commuters, has hope. On Tuesday, the state government in Kiel in fact indicated its willingness to change the previous classification of domestic corona risk areas. “We have had intensive discussions in the cabinet today and the fundamental intention is to adjust our regulations,” said Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU). Schleswig-Holstein wants a national scheme.

On Monday, Schleswig-Holstein had already campaigned at the level of the State Chancellery and in the Conference of Ministers of Health for a nationwide uniform regulation regarding the inner German risk areas, “also by giving up our regulation that has existed since the end of June” , said Günther. Unfortunately, there has been little response to this so far. “Against this backdrop, we welcome today’s initiative from the Bavarian Prime Minister to make a new effort tomorrow.”

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Tuesday called for the most uniform quarantine regulations across all states for travelers from internal German corona hotspots. In addition, there will be a switchover of the heads of the state chancellery of the federal states on Wednesday, Söder announced before a cabinet meeting in Munich. (with dpa)