G Suite is being redesigned and become Google Workspace

New to Google. To everyone’s surprise, the Mountain View giant got its professional tools in order with a full rebranding, but not only that. So the famous G Suite has the right to a new name that better shows its use: Google Workspace.

G Suite is dead, long live Google Workspace!

The G Suite, introduced in 2016, gives way to Google Workspace after just four years. A clear path for the Mountain View giant to mark the evolution of its suite of productivity tools and software for professionals. On his website, he explains: “The G Suite tool suite is increasingly being integrated into our communication and collaboration tools, so we decided to rename it to” Google Workspace “to better reflect the vision of the product.”

In the same category

TikTok: China accuses the US of violating WTO rules

In addition to the new name, Google Workspace also brings a new graphic identity with it, especially with the arrival of new logos that adopt the four colors of the web giant.

In addition, Google Workspace is offering a new paid formula called “Business Plus” for € 15.60 per user per month, which offers its subscribers more premium options. Ultimately, however, these new features have only one common goal: to support and illustrate the actual evolution of G Suite, which now offers better synergies between the various tools.

Better convergence between the different Google tools

If the announcement of the rebranding of G Suite in Google Workspace comes as a surprise, the Mountain View giant had already hinted in the past few months that it would create greater synergies between its various professional tools. For example, in May 2020, G Suite users could make Google Voice calls through Gmail. A few months later, in July of the same year, Gmail integrated Google Docs, Chat, Meet and Rooms into its new user interface.

With the introduction of Google Workspace, this synergy becomes more tangible than ever. The Gmail, Calendar, Documents, Sheets, Slides and other tools in the paid version now have more interactions. In particular, the new features include Google Meet in picture-in-picture on documents, sheets or slides, the ability to create a Google Doc, sheets or slides from the chat, an improved mention system or even preview links before you click on it. . New features that will certainly allow Google Workspace users to perform and organize their tasks more flexibly.