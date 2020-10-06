Verdict on data storage: some reserve may be – political

Is data retention allowed or prohibited? Probably a bit of both, this could be a conclusion to the recent ruling by the European Court of Justice (CJEU) on the long-term controversial collection of telecommunications data, announced by the Court of Justice on Tuesday. According to this information, security authorities are still not allowed to keep citizens’ telephone and internet connection data for a long period of time without justification. However, there may be exceptions: for example, in the case of a serious threat to national security, in the fight against serious crimes or in the case of serious threats to public security. In such cases, the EU Member States can have data stored – if there are effective safeguards against data misuse and independent control of the measures is guaranteed.

From the point of view of many security politicians and authorities, data retention is an indispensable tool that differs significantly from telecommunications surveillance. Although this is the content of a conversation – mainly very sensitive data – only the contact details must be recorded “in reserve” which are necessarily generated by the telecommunications company on each connection. This includes, for example, the IP address used on the Internet and its assignment to a connection, telephone numbers or location data in mobile communications.

According to the idea, this information should be kept decentralized at the telecom companies for a certain period of time, so that it can only be retrieved if it is necessary in individual cases and can be justified, for example to prosecute criminal offenses. The proponents had therefore always argued that the violation of fundamental rights was only limited. After a few weeks or months, the data would be deleted. You therefore prefer to speak of the “minimum retention period”.

Too long deadlines, too little certainty, was said in Karlsruhe

The slogan of the “stored data” marks a term, the transition to language already shows that the critics were able to express their skepticism. Started as an EU project in 2006, the extensive German implementation of the relevant directive quickly landed before the Federal Constitutional Court, which annulled it in 2010. Too long deadlines, too little data security, it was said. Even then, it was clear that the judiciary did not share politicians’ carelessness in handling the data. Ultimately, movement and personality profiles could be obtained from the sum of the material, allowing conclusions to be drawn about the habits of individuals – that is, data that is already close to an overheard conversation.

In 2014, the Court of Justice upheld the strict Karlsruhe line. A slimmed-down version was subsequently released in the Federal Republic of Germany, but this too was brought to court and will still concern the ECJ. The regulations currently being assessed come from France, Belgium and Great Britain.

The pressure on the Luxembourg court had increased in recent years. Governments of different member states, not just of the Federal Republic, the strict ban on any form of storage without cause was all too consistent. In fact, researchers would be helpful if they knew for sure when and where they could access which data. Until now, this was only possible if the providers keep the data for their own purposes, such as billing costs. It should not be overlooked that the ECJ now wants to open up to security issues. Permanent storage for no reason remains prohibited. However, with regard to imminent threats, in particular from crime or terrorism, it should be possible to retain data without reason. Decisive in this respect are the rulings in the judgment according to which the collection may take place, provided it is targeted and time-bound, and by which security measures it must be accompanied.

The verdict will stir up discussion

In that regard, the ruling will also fuel the German discussion, which has already grown louder after cases of sexual violence against children in the summer. At the moment, mainly political opponents of the project are speaking out to win the first interpretation battle. SPD chairman Saskia Esken spoke of a “good day for freedom rights”, as the Greens also see it. FDP politician Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger is even convinced that a line has been drawn here: “Goodbye data storage”