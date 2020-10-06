iPhone 12: Apple’s October 13 keynote announced

Apple sent out the invitations to a keynote on October 13th. This is an opportunity to discover the iPhone 12. The conference will take place at 7 p.m. and, like the keynote in September, will take place exclusively online.

Does the slogan “Hello, Speed” refer to 5G? Or the A14? Or both?

New iPhones are usually introduced in September, but this year the situation is different due to Covid-19. Therefore, Apple is expected to introduce a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max this time around . All will have an OLED screen, 5G support, and the A14 chip.

On the design side, the new iPhones should take on the shapes of the iPhone 4 and iPad Pro, namely straight edges and no longer rounded edges. It is not yet known whether all models are affected or just a few.

As you can imagine, Apple should make further announcements during the keynote. Apple could showcase its AirTags object trackers, the AirPods studio headset, the smaller and cheaper HomePod and AirPower charger. Further details can also be published on Apple Silicon Macs. And of course Apple could have some surprises in store for us.

I’ll see you on October 13th at 7pm. The keynote will be broadcast on the Apple website and can be followed live on iPhoneAddict and in our iAddict application (available free of charge in the App Store).