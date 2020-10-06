Belarusian opposition leader Tichanovskaya: “The wall will fall here too” – politics

It is a program normally only attended by state guests in Berlin: interview with the Chancellor, meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, lecture and discussion for representatives from think tanks, science and business, and interviews every 15 minutes. But Svetlana Tichanovskaya is officially not a state guest at all, but a Belarusian opposition leader. However, there are many indications that the 38-year-old actually won the presidential election against authoritarian ruling incumbent Alexander Lukashenko, which was accompanied by allegations of fraud. And so it is more than a gesture that Chancellor Angela Merkel has now invited her to Berlin. Although Tichanovskaya had no political experience before her candidacy, she does not appear as an activist but as a representative of her country.

Mrs. Tichanowskaja, this is your first time in Berlin. What does this city mean to you?

The Berlin Wall is a symbol of the change we are currently fighting for in Belarus. There is a stretch of wall here in Berlin that is painted white-red-white, the colors of Belarus. For me this has great symbolic significance. I also looked at a picture of the people who were on the wall at the time. There was hope and happiness in their eyes. For me there is a parallel between this picture and the situation in my country. The people of Belarus are already on the wall and that wall will be torn down.

But when East Germans climbed the wall on November 9, 1989, the GDR regime had already lost.

We are already on the wall and it is only a matter of time before it also falls on us. We just need a little more pressure. But the change has begun. The residents of Belarus are happy to do this.

You once said that if you can overcome your fear, anyone can. How did you manage that?

You know my fear has changed. During the campaign, I feared for my safety and the safety of my children. I was afraid to go out on the street alone. Unfortunately, in Belarus, it is normal for you to be dragged in a police car and disappear. I was afraid no one would know where I am. But today I am in a safe place. Now it is my responsibility that scares me. It is so important that I do not make mistakes, because any mistake can affect the situation in Belarus. The most important thing to me is the people of Belarus, and these people are suffering and in prison. That’s why every decision is so difficult to make.

You never really intended to enter politics. Why did you decide to take on Lukashenko anyway?

I didn’t want to run for president. I have only taken the first step in love. My husband entered politics, not me. Then he went to prison and I knew how important it was for him to make a difference in his country. So I ran for him, but I was sure my candidacy would not be accepted. When I was registered as a candidate, I wanted to resign. It was difficult, I did not choose that. But then I saw all those people who woke up, took to the streets, signed up for my candidacy and risked something. You believed in me. I have no right to disappoint their hopes. I never wanted to run the country. But when people see a symbol of freedom in me, I cannot give up. If someone were to say today: we release your husband, and for that you stop and leave, I would not agree. It’s not just about my husband, it’s about the people of Belarus.

After the elections you have apparently been put under enormous pressure by the Belarusian security forces. What exactly happened the day you were supposed to leave Belarus – can you talk about it?

No, not yet. I will wait for our victory.

During the demonstrations in Belarus, tens of thousands of people were arrested and many were tortured. But even that didn’t stop them; the regime’s tactics to stop the protest movement did not work. Why is that?

People have grown tired of this regime. It was Lukashenko’s greatest mistake that so many people were locked up, tortured and raped. With that he has crossed a red line. If it was ‘just’ about electoral fraud, there wouldn’t be such big demonstrations. But for us there was no going back to the state we lived in before.

The protest movement is mainly run by women. How can this be explained?

The violence in the first demonstrations after the elections was mainly directed against men, many were tortured. The women, who also want change, could not step aside after that. We can fight alongside men and we can stand and fight for them. This is what women in Belarus have chosen.

How do you intend to keep the pressure on the regime in the coming weeks?

As long as the weather is good, the protesters will stay on the streets. There has never been a weekend that less than 100,000 people took part in the protests. There are other, smaller forms of protest, and strikes continue. But we also need outside pressure so that Lukashenko finally understands that there is no way to avoid dialogue.

You were in Berlin at the invitation of Chancellor Angela Merkel and you met her on Tuesday. What do you think Germany and the EU should do?

Angela Merkel is one of the most powerful women in the world, she has great influence in Europe. I am sure it can start a conciliation procedure in Belarus. We need dialogue in Belarus, we need negotiations. This requires pressure to be put on Lukashenko.

However, Lukashenko refuses to answer the phone if the Chancellor wants to speak to him.

But there is one person whose call he will definitely take.

You mean Russian President Vladimir Putin. So should the EU put more pressure on him to stop Lukashenko’s support?

I’m not sure how that could work. Maybe I am too naive about that, but I believe that everything can be resolved through dialogue.

A year ago you could hardly have imagined the role you would play in your country today. Do you really want to leave politics when Lukashenko leaves?

Yes. I’m definitely not going to run for president.