Historical meeting in Berlin: Foreign ministers of Israel and the Emirates visit Memorial to Murdered Jews – Politics

It can be regarded as a special award. And as a sign that Germany’s diplomatic weight in the Middle East counts. At least that’s how Israel and the United Arab Emirates seem to see it. Because the first meeting of the foreign ministers of the Jewish state and the Gulf monarchy took place in Berlin – and started with a meaningful gesture.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, his Emirati colleague Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and host Heiko Maas (SPD) visited the memorial to the murdered Jews in Europe on Tuesday. The chief diplomat of an Arab country had never officially visited the memorial site with the field of Steles, paying tribute to the millions of Jewish victims of National Socialism. The visit of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed is a sign that the UAE recognizes the central importance of the Holocaust to the State of Israel.

In mid-September, Israel and the Emirates signed a peace deal through Washington. Shortly afterwards, Bahrain also fell from the list of Arab states that want to boycott the Jewish state until it allows an independent Palestinian state. Other Arab Muslim states are preparing to follow suit. The negotiations between the government representatives of Israel and the Emirates in the German capital are to date the highest meeting of representatives of both countries.

Has postponed his annexation plans for Palestinian territory for now: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

“It is a great honor that the Israeli and Emirati Foreign Ministers have chosen Berlin as the location for their historic first meeting,” said Foreign Minister Maas. The two colleagues are also personally grateful for placing this trust in Germany. The peace agreement between Israel and the Emirates is “the first good news in the Middle East for a long time – and at the same time an opportunity for new movement in the dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians.” Most experts, however, see it differently. They assume that the Palestinian cause has long since fallen behind.

Nevertheless, German foreign policy relies on the development dynamics that allow for further relaxation in the region.

Germany was happy to comply with the request from Israel and the Emirates to host the meeting in Berlin, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. And the commitment is appreciated. “Germany is not only a good friend of Israel, but also a major player in world diplomacy,” said Aaron Sagui, envoy from the Israeli embassy in Berlin. “Why shouldn’t the federal government also play a greater role in the Middle East?” Germany is a respected political and economic partner in the region known for its commitment to peace.

Nevertheless, it is clear to all concerned and observers: Germany is, after all, not in the front row. In the Middle East, the United States continues to lead the way. That is also the case when it comes to normalizing relations between the Arab-Muslim world and Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu, as the head of the Jewish state, has been trying to end the showdown with his former arch enemies for a while. Its motto: Peace for Peace has replaced the former doctrine of land for peace. At least parts of the Arab world are willing to follow him in this.

But it’s no secret that Donald Trump and his administration are putting a lot of pressure on former opponents to finally reach out to each other. Many countries are being worked and lured to follow the example of the Emirates with the help of American emissaries.

Historical meeting at the place of history: Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas (center) with his colleague from Israel, Gabi Ashkenazi

Sudan, for example. Various sources unanimously report that US and Sudanese government officials are negotiating intensively. There is still no agreement on the recognition of Israel by the geopolitically and geostrategically important African country. But it seems only a matter of time before an agreement is reached. And a matter of money.

Because the rulers in Khartoum expect billions in payments of aid from Washington in return for their concession. This is unlikely to cause the project to fail. From the standpoint of the US and Israel, Sudan is of particular importance in other respects as well: after the 1967 Six-Day War, the leaders in Khartoum pledged never to establish relations with the Jewish state. If there were to be a fundamental change of course, it should signal to the region that there is nothing notorious about having a normal relationship with Israel, but only taking into account the new reality in the Middle East.

One of these realities is that the rapprochement of the former opponents is mainly due to fear of Iran. Israel and many Arab states are united by the goal of countering Tehran’s hegemony efforts. In the United States, the declared enemies of the mullahs have a powerful ally at their side.