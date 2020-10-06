British military tests indoor war drone

A military drone capable of flying indoors is currently being tested by the Royal Air Force, according to the Times. Developed by the British Army, the device is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) that can identify enemy targets and neutralize them thanks to its two cannons.

The I9 drone is designed so that it can easily sneak into enclosed spaces. It is 1 meter long and equipped with six propellers. Equipped with a rifle, it can shoot hunting cartridges in particular. The state-of-the-art device can fly into buildings, underground areas or even caves for information about an area where there is a risk of deploying soldiers. More studies are currently being carried out to transport pistols and mini rocket launchers.

It was originally very difficult to control this machine. The drones were often thrown against the walls as the fire from the guns they embarked fell back. In addition, the control is very delicate as the air projected under the drone to make it fly often bounces off the walls. However, these technical concerns have been resolved by the engineers.

According to Lucy Fisher, a reporter for the Times, she believes that no artificial intelligence can make the decision to open fire except on the orders of a human. In addition, no details were given about the communication system with which audio and video data can be exchanged across walls.

“The current rules of war require that when a robot shoots another human, there is always a human on the loop to make that decision,” said a defense expert from Forbes. They believe that the 19 could later drive alone in war zones, always with the order of humans to shoot or not, as the law on autonomous weapons provides. UK Minister for the Armed Forces, Mark Lancaster, said in September 2017: “It is absolutely right that our armies are run by real people who can make incredibly important decisions, and we are ensuring that essential control.”

Last year, China developed a close combat attack drone. It was equipped with two 50mm missiles that could destroy armored vehicles. This drone also had the ability to force its way into buildings for precise strikes.

An attack drome was also set up in Russia. With unprecedented power, it can destroy other drones in the sky. Although several countries are again equipping themselves with attack drones, no country has yet taken the risk of issuing the order to fire an artificial intelligence.