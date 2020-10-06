Hurry to Covid-19 test practices: hundreds queuing up in Neukölln – politics

No, this line does not go to the dance club, not to a party. And anyone who has been waiting here for hours is not in a party mood either. But on the contrary. They hold their foreheads, talk in irritable voices on the phone, cough, fill out forms, bury themselves in coats and masks, ask others if this is the right place for them.

This is not a party. Even though many people who fill in forms with health data shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, would otherwise like to have a beer in good company. Especially here in Neukölln, in the popular nightlife area near the Maybachufer.

Many of the people here are between 20 and 30. Every now and then you see children with parents. A young boy makes a choking noise as the doctor’s assistant, covered in mask and visor, pushes the cotton swab down his throat. Everyone is watching. This is how it works every minute.

There are more than 40 people in Sprembergerstrasse alone. Around the corner on Bürknerstrasse, it’s about half way. Sibylle Katzenstein’s practice connects both streets, two windows are open on both sides and guards can be tested for the corona virus on both sides. Between the windows is a wooden table with questionnaires. Outside, an employee explains the rules, but has no time.

Collapse in front of the test station

In the morning, someone dropped into Bürknerstrasse, and the ambulance had to come. “That was definitely a Covid-19 case,” says the doctor. Initially, he has no time. Because they and their employees deliver and explain piecework. In German and English. One of them has a conversation with a young man. “No, if you have no complaints and no contact with infected people, you have to pay 180 euros.” He doesn’t see that.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

A few meters away, the owner of a clothing store complains about the line in front of his store. One of the few older men bursts out: “People are not here for fun.” While the row is growing every second. “I’ve been standing here for three hours now,” says a young man who doesn’t have much else to say. The young woman behind him declares “pure chaos” and is certain: “If I hadn’t been infected with the virus before, now I know for sure.” Enduring in the cold for hours.

Anger against mask refusers

Jacqueline joins the queue on the other end. The night before, the 32-year-old had arrived from Lisbon. Returnees like you will receive a separate questionnaire here. The Portuguese capital is a risk area, so Jacqueline needs to be tested. But she has no symptoms, she says.

[Die Zahl der Corona-Infektionen in der Hauptstadt steigen rasant: Verfolgen Sie hier die Entwicklungen im Corona-Blog für Berlin.]

Not so with 25-year-old Rachel. She is coughing and has circles under her eyes. Her roommate is a primary school teacher, she has classmates herself. Infecting someone would be fatal. That is why she called her doctor in Kreuzberg twenty times that morning, who eventually referred her to Neukölln. Samir, 19, is here because his cousin tested positive. That in turn “infects the whole family”, when something like this happens, you get respect for the virus.

sign at the beginning of Berlin’s Neukölln district sign at the beginning of Berlin’s Neukölln *** sign at the beginning of … Photo: imago images / Rolf Kremming

Many of his age are unaware of the danger. “Young people absorb the light. But I no longer, ”says the young man from Turkey. The GP he visits Tuesday morning runs one of the five COVID-19 practices in Neukölln. There are also 12 other practices for asymptomatic travelers returning, such as Jacqueline. They are all currently well attended.

“We are at our limit”

In the past seven days, as of Monday, there were 87.6 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in Neukölln. Sibylle Katzenstein is currently treating 200 to 300 suspected corona cases per day, ten percent of which are positive, most to come would have symptoms.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Corona in Ihrem Kiez. In unseren Tagesspiegel-Bezirksnewslettern berichten wir über die Krise und die Auswirkungen auf Ihren Bezirk. Kostenlos und kompakt: leute.tagesspiegel.de]

She has noticed a sharp increase since June, says the doctor, who takes a short break at a quarter to 1 as the test windows slowly close. “We are at our limit.” And it’s not just the high number of infections to blame, but the bureaucratic hurdles as well. The lack of rapid tests and the fact that GPs are not allowed to send their patients the tests home for free. “We have to test across the board,” says the doctor.

Test procedure far too complicated

She finds the previous procedures alien to daily life, the information channels chaotic. The people who come to her come “through word of mouth”, but for many even that is too complicated. One of the waiting people crumples the completed questionnaire, throws the paper on the floor and leaves. Katzenstein and her team want to speed up the process, but more is not possible. “There are other patients.”

She has been trying to convert an ambulance into an extra test station for weeks. So far it has not been approved. “I gave up,” says Katzenstein. Just like the long wait for the corona test.