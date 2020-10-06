Keynote iPhone 12: What is Apple’s invitation hiding?

Apple’s invitation to Keyote on October 13th seems to contain references to planned products. The iPhone 12 will be introduced, but it won’t be the only ones.

The slogan to start. “Hi, Speed” certainly alludes to 5G, which enables high speeds. It’s also a play on words because “Hi, Speed” is similar to “High Speed”. Apple is also likely to hint at the performance of the A14 chip. This is already in the iPad Air 4 and wants to be powerful. Another potential element is the screen with a 120 Hz display. Rumor has it, however, that it should be 2021 with the iPhone 13.

The invitation also displays three circles. Can we see the AirTag object tracker in the middle? Perhaps. The other two circles could mean a new HomePod and a smaller (and cheaper) HomePod.

Another element concerns the colors chosen. In the middle is orange and dark blue. Rumors mention the existence of the iPhone 12 with a midnight blue color. It remains to be seen what orange stands for now.

The keynote will take place on October 13th at 7pm (French time). It can be followed on Apple.com and (likely) on Apple's YouTube channel, as was the case with the September keynote.