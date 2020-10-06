Berlin becomes the center of the pandemic: what can still be done now? – Politics

You had to act now. Berlin has the highest incidence of seven days of all federal states. Every day the value rises in seven days to the critical 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. On Tuesday it was 44.5. Merkel, Spahn, Söder – everyone is looking at this city. The Senate therefore wanted to adopt stricter rules on Tuesday evening: a curfew from 11 p.m., possible nightly contact restrictions and public bans in parks. It remains to be seen whether that will be enough or whether the entire city will soon become a risk area.

Is the spread in Berlin still manageable at this stage?

That depends on individual behavior, but also on political decision-makers. In an ideal world, everyone wears masks as soon as they meet outside of the household. This greatly reduces the risk of infection – not so much for the mask wearer, but for those who are around an infected mask wearer.

If you also keep your distance, stay at home as much as possible in the event of complaints or after contact with infected people and wear a mask there, the spread of the virus can even be strongly slowed down in metropolitan areas. In addition, there must be constant, effective, very regular or permanent ventilation.

In the cold season of the year, the chance of infection increases due to the air you breathe, partly because people are more indoors again and because droplet infections occur more often in drier, colder air.

Can health authorities still monitor infection chains?

Health authorities are reuniting the staff. In principle, contact tracking is still possible – although the daily rate of increase is sometimes higher than at the start of the pandemic. This is also due to the fact that health authorities have expanded their workforce since March.

Central Health Service employees with face shields call the Central Health Service Situation Center Photo: Britta Pedersen / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

In some neighborhoods, pandemic teams have been set up almost exclusively to track down contacts. Follow-up is “increasingly difficult” and is “extremely complex,” they say.

How did this situation arise in Berlin?

The virus spreads much faster in metropolitan areas than in rural areas. In other large cities, too, such as Bremen or Hamburg, the incidence is now more than 30. In large cities, people come together more often, travel together by bus and train and living conditions are often tight.

Party on the Hasenheide: The number of infections is rising during the holidays Photo: Christoph Soeder / dpa

Initially, the number of infections rose rapidly in inner-city neighborhoods, but the number of infections is also increasing on the outskirts of the city. The virus is spreading all over Berlin and, unlike during the larger outbreaks in apartment buildings, can no longer be confined to a few hotspots.

A federal government risk analysis in 2012, which was largely ignored, assumed that Berlin would have to grapple particularly long and hard with the consequences of a pandemic.

At the moment, young Berliners in particular are the driving force behind the pandemic, especially the group of 20 to 40 year olds are often tested positive for the virus. But also ‘less robust population groups’ are increasingly contaminated in households.

What role do private celebrations and parties play as drivers of the pandemic?

At least from the inner-city districts of Berlin, doctors and politicians unanimously report that the infection process is triggered by private parties, weddings, birthdays and meetings with friends. Illegal parties also play a role – especially those that now increasingly take place in closed spaces in the autumn.

People now take their casual summer habits of meeting with them indoors, a medical officer says this is considerably more dangerous than the outdoor raves. Only over the weekend, 50 people became infected at a wedding involving hundreds of people in Neukölln. A similar case occurred in Tempelhof-Schöneberg in mid-September, when at least 30 people were infected.

Is Berlin in danger of a second lockdown?

This threat is very real due to the sharp increase in the number of new infections. Red-red-green knows that too. How to avoid a second lockdown is a controversial topic in the Senate. After all, the Senate will probably agree on Tuesday evening to, among other things, a curfew, nightly contact restrictions and a ban on people who gather in parks at night.

Why are violations not followed up more consistently?

The district regulatory agencies barely have enough staff to carry out their actual duties. You are overwhelmed by checking the rules and collecting fines. According to the internal administration, the police have also been busy breaking up illegal parties for weeks and are on the verge of resilience. Those responsible are especially concerned: Berlin doesn’t have two or three centers like Hamburg or Munich, but hundreds of party hotspots. It is almost impossible to check everywhere there. The first responsible therefore hopes that “examples will be given”.

What role do children play in day care centers and schools?

In addition to young adults, children are seen as important, but here innocent drivers of the pandemic. The closure of schools and day-care centers is likely to have contributed significantly to improving the situation in the spring and early summer. Now, in the cold season of the year, face-to-face education and daycare activities make people mingle strongly and in a small space.

Registration in Corona times Photo: Patrick Pleul / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

With each more child, the likelihood of the presence of symptom-free corona-infected people and the transmission of the virus through them increases. In addition, children’s behavior is sometimes difficult to control to prevent infection.

According to experts such as didactic researcher Christoph Mall, the likelihood of infection could be significantly reduced if children were properly instructed in all situations where it did not seriously interfere with their education, if class sizes were reduced, children would wear masks for part of the week Learn at home , and if classes take place outdoors as much as possible, with the window permanently open or after installing effective air filters.

How can you best protect yourself in Berlin – what should you avoid?

Protecting yourself mainly works through the mentioned behaviors: distance, hygiene, constant ventilation and minimizing the stay in places with many people.

However, self-protection is not the most important key, but protection from others. In addition to the mentioned factors, the correctly worn, hygienically treated mask plays an important role.