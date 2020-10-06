Questions of the day: Berlin tightens corona rules, Drosten advises ‘pre-quarantine’ – that was important – politics

As every day, we update you on the questions of the day – with the correct answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by e-mail. To register, click here.

What happened?

• Berlin lifts curfew – two corona traffic lights on red

The Senate decided on Tuesday evening that there will be a curfew in Berlin from 11 p.m. and that new contact restrictions will be introduced. As the pandemic situation in the capital is worsening, two of the Corona traffic lights are now red. Everything important about the situation in Berlin can be read here on our blog.

• Drosten recommends “pre-quarantine” for family reunions

Charité virologist Christian Drosten has specific ideas about how social contacts should be minimized, but how people can still meet. What’s important here: the self-discipline of Germans. Read more about it here.

• “The wall will fall here too”

Svetlana Tichanowskaja, opposition leader in Belarus, speaks here in an interview about the change in her country, the protest movement and how she dealt with fear.

• Seehofer: No structural problem of right-wing extremism with security authorities

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution presents data on suspected right-wing extremist cases at the armed forces, the police and other authorities. The figures are low, says Interior Minister Seehofer. More than 1,400 suspected cases have been reported since 2017.

• All-day warning strike at the BVG

In Berlin and Brandenburg, Verdi is again calling for warning strikes in local transport next Friday. This time the BVG is on strike all day, there will be no metro, no tram and almost no bus. More about this here.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanowskaja met her supporters at the Brandenburg Gate Photo: Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters

What was discussed?

• Is Donald Trump making a comeback? Despite his 19 Covid illness, Trump wants to return to the election campaign soon. But voters are reacting negatively to his appearance, from the TV debate to the current handling of Corona. Christoph von Marschall therefore believes: this time reality beats “Reality TV” of the US president.

• Why the investigation procedure against Franziska Giffey should be reopened: It is incomprehensible why the VU University graduated the SPD politician, says Tilmann Warnecke. Because other plagiarism – also at the FU – does not come off so lightly. There should be no special treatment for the family minister.

• Failure at Foreign Affairs: When it comes to processing German colonial history, the ministry is currently extremely unsuited, outraged historian Jürgen Zimmerer in a guest article. Because the touchstone of colonial crimes is and remains the treatment of the genocide of Herero and Nama. But that does not happen at a colonialism conference of the federal State Department.

Enjoy a special treatment: Federal Minister of Family Franziska Giffey (SPD) Photo: Jörg Carstensen / dpa

What can I read with a Tagesspiegel Plus subscription?

• Who ordered the murder? On August 23, 2019, Georgian Selimchan Changoshvili was shot dead in the Kleiner Tiergarten in Berlin. The criminal case has long since become a state affair – because the client is believed to be in the Russian government. The trial of the alleged contract killer from Russia starts on Wednesday, Claudia von Salzen and Frank Jansen have reconstructed the crime.

• New insights into coffee: why a filter is better. Many studies attribute health benefits to coffee. However, a nutritional researcher warns against exaggerated conclusions, explains Jan Kixmüller.

Berlin places where time stood still Berlin reinvented itself after unification. And yet some things survived the turning point. A walk through East and West to see drawing, bliss, childhood memories and timeless poetry by Björn Seeling, Elisabeth Binder, Claudia Seiring and Lothar Heinke.

What can we do?

Television: The great Christiane Paul plays a member of the European Union in the political satire “Parliament”. If you think this can’t be ridiculously funny, let the opposite convince you. The first episode will run in the first at 8:15 PM, the entire series is already in the media library.

Make Your Own Tacos: If you still think tacos are boring flatbreads filled with heavy bean pulp, you haven’t tried any of these three delicious recipes my colleague Kai Röger presents here. Try it, it’s worth it!

Get Melancholy: The “Gilmore Girls” began in October 2000 and became THE series of the 1990s. The ideal world from “Stars Hollow” (fortunately) never existed like that, but it is still nice to stop by Lorelei and Rory for the anniversary. For example at Netflix or Amazon.

The Gilmore Girls: Kelly Bishop as Emily (lr), Lauren Graham as Lorelai, and Alexis Bledel as Rory. Photo: Robert Voets / Netflix / dpa

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

The verdict against the far-right party “Golden Dawn” is expected in Athens on Wednesday. More than 60 party members and party leader Nikos Michaloliakos are accused of forming a criminal organization and of violence against immigrants. Michaloliakos, 57, and 12 other MPs from the party are facing prison sentences of up to ten years.

Number of the day

12. In the Bergisch Gladbach abuse complex, a central defendant was sentenced to 12 years in prison. The Cologne Regional Court ruled that the 43-year-old father was guilty of repeated abuse of his daughter, who was born in 2017. The court also ordered protective custody.