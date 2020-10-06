Prime Minister resigns after unrest: election control cancels fake parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan – Politics

After massive protests, the electoral authority in Central Asian Kyrgyzstan declared the parliamentary elections invalid. The authority announced this on Tuesday in the capital Bishkek. The decision was justified by manipulations in Sunday’s elections and the tensions that followed in the former Soviet Republic.

Moreover, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov resigned that evening. Earlier there were riots in the capital, during which protesters had occupied parliament. After two revolutions, the impoverished ex-Soviet republic with about six million inhabitants could be faced with another revolution.

On Tuesday evening, countless people stormed various administrative buildings. There were videos showing cars burning downtown and the huge gate to parliament and the presidential office being broken open. It is said that a fire started in the building. Security forces used water cannons, tear gas and stun grenades against the crowd. Nearly 600 people were injured, the health ministry announced.

In addition, protesters have released several politicians from prison, including ex-president Almasbek Atambayev, who was arrested for corruption, and opposition activist Sadyr Shaparov. The protesters demanded that Shaparov take control of the country. Parliament agreed in a special session. The mayor of Bishkek had previously resigned.

On Tuesday evening many people gathered again in front of the government building. According to Kyrgyz media, they followed talks about a transitional government.

Some 3.5 million voters in the high mountains on the border with China voted on a new parliament on Sunday. The two pro-government parties Birimdik (unity) and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (My Fatherland Kyrgyzstan) achieved a clear majority in parliament. However, during the vote there was gross manipulation and voting, as confirmed by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The reasons for popular discontent are deeper, Kyrgyz political scientist Elmira Nogojbajewa said. In addition to the longing of many people for stability and prosperity, there is now also great fear of the Corona crisis.

Protest against election results in Kyrgyzstan: protesters in the capital Bishkek Photo: dpa / AP / Vladimir Voronin

The bitterly poor country now has about 50,000 infections and more than 1,000 deaths. Many people cannot afford medicines or medical assistance because unemployment is extremely high. More than a million Kyrgyz people live abroad as migrant workers and are unable to send money home due to lost work.

“The protests are also a message to the government to do more,” said the expert from the German news agency. ‘There is corruption and nepotism in the state. The government is ineffective and practically a puppet of ruling clans. President Sooronbay Dscheenbekov, who has been in office since 2017, accused the opposition of attempting an illegal seizure of power. You used the elections to cause unrest in the country.

Jenbekov said he had waived an order to shoot to avoid bloodshed. There were also demands to depose Dscheenbekov. At the same time, he was willing to talk to the opposition. “We have to sit down at the negotiating table,” he said in a BBC interview that evening.

Former head of state Atambayev is in prison for corruption

“The political situation is very chaotic at the moment,” said political scientist Nogojbayeva. “It is difficult to predict in which direction the country will go: anything is possible, from civil war to real democratic change.” As the country’s ally, Russia was concerned. “We hope that all political forces will find a solution to the situation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the Interfax agency. Everyone should act on the basis of the constitution.

After the revolutions of the past, Kyrgyzstan is a parliamentary-presidential republic. After the fall of President Kurmanbek Bakijev in 2010, democratic politician Rosa Otunbajewa took over. She was the first woman at the top and by then had carried out unprecedented democratic reforms in the region, which is characterized by authoritarian heads of state.

The country, which is strongly characterized by clan political structures, has recently fallen back, according to human rights activists. Former head of state Atambayev was sentenced to about 11 years in prison for corruption in June. He allegedly helped a convicted criminal escape. The Social Democrat led the country from 2011 to 2017. (dpa)