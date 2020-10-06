Antitrust: It’s heating up for Facebook

A US Congress report on antitrust and GAFA should be released this week, but new evidence tends to delay publication. In fact, current data about Facebook’s takeover of Instagram needs to be included in the file.

This report was to end the long, month-long investigations launched in 2019 by the two major American parties into GAFA’s practices: Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple. The aim was to monitor the presence (or absence) of dysfunction in their practices in their respective markets. This investigation resulted in an historic hearing at which the CEOs of each company were heard. It shows that everyone has resorted to anti-competitive practices in their own way.

The release of this report has been postponed for the second time, according to a CNBC source. The first delay is due to what the media is calling a “whistleblower” reaching out to members of Congress. He would have provided new information about the takeover of Instagram in 2012. Items that cannot be ignored as Mark Zuckerberg’s response had marked members of Congress. Jerry Nadler, Democratic MP, said at the end of the hearing: “Instead of competing with him, Facebook bought him. It is precisely to prevent this type of anti-competitive acquisition that antitrust laws have been developed. “What should you give the founder of Facebook a few cold sweats?

The second delay was recorded on Monday at the request of Republican members. You want to add your elements to the report, although it is not yet clear what they relate to.

In addition, a member of the United States House of Representatives, Ken Buck, announced that he would publish a report alongside that of Congress. The Republican is more eager to contribute, as much as he is in favor of antitrust reform. Politico received and published an unfinished version that contains many proposals for redesigning the anti-competitive rules of the United States.

Logically, Ken Buck presents some convergent elements with what is published in the official report and others divergent. For example, he suggests taking inspiration from the Glass-Steagall Act, which governs the main banking rules in the country. The most important thing is that which separates the commercial banks from the investment banks, and that is what the representative is enthusiastic about. He therefore wants a “structural” separation of the activities of “large data companies”. It is unclear whether Ken Buck’s proposals will be included in the cartel reform discussions, but it is clear that they will be heard.

It now remains to shed light on the information gathered by the “whistleblower” and its implications for an upcoming lawsuit for Facebook. It is difficult to predict the consequences this will have for the company, but in the past American courts have forced large corporations to part ways. One would therefore expect Instagram to become a full-fledged company separate from Facebook.