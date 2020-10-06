Trump’s response to his corona infection: bizarre, whimsical, grotesque – and no end in sight – political

You don’t need a poll to know: Donald Trump is ready. He lets himself loose with tear gas because he wants to pose with a Bible. In a television debate, he molests like a cheeky child. Infected with Covid-19 and highly contagious, he drives around in an armored car to wave to a handful of fans. He has returned himself to the White House, where he tells his countrymen not to fear an illness that has already killed 211,000 Americans.

Few words can describe such behavior. Bizarre, extreme, whimsical, grotesque, all this applies – and yet not quite. They are gestures of a defiant chest drum. Translated, they mean: I can do whatever I want, you can’t do anything for me. Maybe he’s gone mad in office, considers himself immortal, celebrates megalomania. Everything is possible.

Anyone who has contracted an illness that could be fatal and then allowed bodyguards to accompany them in an air-insulated car with a simple cloth mask over their mouth, at least accept their infection with approval. This goes beyond negligence, but tends to attempt dangerous bodily harm.

Anyone organizing events in the White House Rose Garden with a large number of guests sitting close to each other without masks is grossly violating infection protection laws. Anyone who as president of the United States deliberately downplays the dangers of the corona pandemic, as Trump said in an interview with Bob Woodward, encourages negligence and ignorance and is one of the reasons 7.5 million Americans have been infected so far.

Trump will likely beat himself

And whoever mocks his opponent for the size of the mask he wears proves that his own belief in invulnerability is greater than his understanding. Trump refutes that he now has Corona himself. He notices – and suffers. This makes his outward car aggression all the greater.

He does not want to be healed, but to overcome the disease. He doesn’t want to be a role model on how to protect yourself from the disease, but how to bring it down.

Trump takes off the mask on his return to the White House.Photo: AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM

It would be no wonder if Trump’s absurdities only intensified four weeks before the election. He will not tolerate anyone around who could bring him to reason. Trump is looking for the provocation, the shock, the headlines. Since there is clearly nothing in him that fulfills him, he needs the responses to his failures to feel himself. The stronger the better. The end is not yet in sight.

In a way, Trump is likely to beat himself in the election. He would fall victim to his own destructive, life-denying nature