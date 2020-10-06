Chrome 86 available: major security update

Google now offers Chrome 86 in its stable version for download. This update is primarily aimed at security, especially on mobile devices.

The iOS and Android versions of Chrome now notify users when saved passwords have been compromised. Chrome sends an encrypted copy of your logins and passwords to Google, which compares them to lists of credentials known to be compromised. The information is then sent from Google to Chrome to notify the user. If a password is compromised, Chrome sends the user back to the affected site for change. Google recommends that you only offer this feature to websites that have a dedicated URL for changing passwords.

Additionally, Chrome on iOS and Android adds Safety Check, the system that checks that Google’s Safe Browsing service is enabled and that Chrome is up to date.

The improved version of Safe Browsing is now only available on Android. Safe Browsing checks the links users visit to warn them if they browse a website with malware or disguise themselves as another (phishing). The improved version offers additional security.

Face ID and Touch ID can only be used as means of authentication for forms with automatic completion on iOS. Android has had an equivalent system since July.

Chrome has changes on Windows, macOS, and Linux too

On the other hand, Chrome 86 blocks archives (ZIP, RAR, ISO files, etc.) from being downloaded on Windows, macOS, and Linux if the archives are from an HTTP address on an HTTPS site. The update also reduces resources by consuming less CPU when one browser window is covered by another. A CPU usage limit is also applied to tabs that are open in the background. They can only use up to 1% of the CPU resources.

Finally one last novelty for users on Mac. Chrome 86 enables the VP9 video codec for users who have macOS Big Sur installed.

Chrome 86 can be downloaded from google.com/chrome.