The iPhone 5c was soon classified as “old” by Apple

The iPhone 5c is getting “old” in the eyes of Apple. According to MacRumors, the smartphone will have the status “old products” on October 31st. Same goes for the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which was released sometime in 2014.

The term “old products” refers to products that have been sold for between five and seven years. Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Apple TV models that are deemed old may continue to be repaired by Apple Service Centers, including Apple Stores, for stock availability or in accordance with applicable law.

There is also an obsolete product status. It describes products that were sold more than seven years ago. Until now, Apple has invariably stopped performing hardware repairs on outdated products. Apple Authorized Service Centers cannot order replacement parts for obsolete products. The iPhone 5c is not (yet) affected by this term.

The iPhone 5c was launched in 2013 along with the iPhone 5s. The smartphone was essentially an iPhone 5 with a new plastic shell. The 16 GB iPhone 5c was offered for 599 euros and the 32 GB model for 699 euros.