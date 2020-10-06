Nvidia wants to improve video conference calling with AI

Nvidia aims to improve video conference calling while reducing energy consumption. The American company has therefore developed a platform called Maxine, which is dedicated to the developers of this software.

Reduce bandwidth

With the Covid-19 pandemic, video conferencing has literally been the focus. While the population has to work from home, this technology is particularly useful for meetings between colleagues. Proof of this success: Sales of the Zoom application quadrupled in the second quarter of 2020, including the period between April and June. So the timing seems perfect for Nvidia, whose income has also been boosted by the restriction on unveiling the Maxine platform.

The latter improves the quality of calls by processing them via the cloud with the company’s graphics processors. As with Maxine, Nvidia promises that the bandwidth will be reduced by a tenth compared to the requirements of the standard required for the compression of streaming videos, which is currently H.264.

Richard Kerris, general manager for media and entertainment at Nvidia, explains the company’s approach: “We have all seen times when the bandwidth of the video conferencing we conduct every day is a limitation. If we apply AI to this problem, we can reconstruct the difference scenes at both ends and only transmit what needs to be transmitted, drastically reducing that bandwidth. “

AI to reconstruct the face

In fact, Maxine uses an artificial intelligence technique known as Generative Antagonist Networks to reduce bandwidth: “Instead of streaming the entire screen with pixels, the AI ​​software analyzes the most important points on each person’s face during one Then the face in the video is intelligently resuscitated from the other side. This allows the video to be streamed with much less data flowing back and forth over the Internet, ”says Nvidia.

Thanks to this method, the platform makes it possible to adjust the gaze of the interlocutors in such a way that they have the feeling of being face to face, suppressing noise, having a high resolution and having adjusted the face lighting. all without damaging users’ Internet networks. The technology used is also similar to that of deepfakes. Again, this is not a full-fledged video conferencing tool, but a platform for third-party application developers. Nvidia is currently working with the communications company Avaya.

If Maxine looks very promising we have to be patient for his potential to be discovered by the public.