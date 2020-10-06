After corona infection of the US president: Trump has “no more symptoms” according to his personal doctor – politics

Trump’s health has “continued to improve”

Sean Conley, the US president’s personal physician, commented on Donald Trump’s health Monday morning (Orszeit). In the past 24 hours, the president’s condition has “further improved,” Sean Conley said Monday. “He’s back again”.

Trump hadn’t had a fever for over 72 hours and had normal oxygen levels. He may not be “quite off the hook yet,” but the entire team believes he can safely return to the White House Monday night, where he can receive medical care “24/7,” Conley said. Trump did not press to leave the hospital – he was a “phenomenal patient.”

In view of the possible further course of the disease, people are nevertheless “cautiously optimistic”. Trump has received three doses of remdesivir so far, with two more to follow on Tuesday. (Teaspoon)