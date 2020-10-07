Apple has a monopoly on the App Store for US MPs

The US House of Representatives released a 450-page report that concluded that Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google have their own private rules that apply only to themselves. This report was prepared by elected officials after more than 15 months of investigations and hearings with officials from the four companies in parallel with antitrust investigations by the federal government and the federal states.

At Apple, the problem is with the App Store. Apple is accused of having a monopoly. Developers need to go through the App Store to distribute their applications. You’ll also need to use Apple’s payment system for billing. So pay 30% of the amount that goes into Apple’s pockets. In general, the House of Representatives criticizes Apple’s control over iOS:

Apple is responding to attempts to bypass its fees by withdrawing from the App Store. Because of this policy, developers have no choice but to follow Apple’s guidelines to reach customers with iOS devices. IOS device owners have no other option to install apps on their phones.

Too much control for Apple?

In addition to developer interviews and document reviews, the committee examined Apple’s 30% commission for the app store, its control over the app store, the dominance of its own apps as standard apps. Rankings with App Store searches, blocking competing content like parental control apps, adhering to App Store rules, Apple’s decision not to allow other voice assistants to replace Siri by default, and more.

The commission wants the U.S. Congress to ban dominant platforms from entering neighboring industries, encourage antitrust authorities to view dominant platform mergers as anti-competitive by default, and prevent dominant platforms from preferring their own services by requiring them to be on a level playing field offer identical products and services. It is also recommended to force companies to make their services compatible with competitors and allow users to transfer their data.

Apple responds to allegations

Apple responded to the House of Representatives report. “We do not agree with the results at all,” says the manufacturer. He assures us that he “does not have a dominant market share in any of the categories in which we operate”. According to Apple, the commission of 30% is similar to other online services.