The Trump post claiming the Covid-19 virus is less deadly than the flu has been deleted

On October 6th, Donald Trump announced on Twitter and Facebook that the Covid-19 virus was less deadly than the flu that affects us every year. The two social networks reacted quickly: within a few hours, the American president’s publications were deleted.

Trump claims the flu is more dangerous than the Covid-19 virus

Donald Trump brought out the little music we heard in early 2020 before he really understood the effects of this virus on our health. In France, many doctors also gave this speech that the coronavirus would not be much more dangerous than a simple flu. It was only after watching the virus spread and its effects on some patients that they changed their minds. Presumably Donald Trump didn’t get the lesson.

Donald Trump was hospitalized a few days ago for testing positive for Covid-19. He wanted to recover after his release on social networks by minimizing the severity of the virus. The American President affirmed that “this new coronavirus is less deadly than the common flu”. He also clarified, “America has learned to live with the flu, just as we are learning to live with the Covid-19 virus, which is much less lethal in most populations.”

Trump, the driving force behind infodemia

Facebook and Twitter very quickly deleted or hidden these posts on their respective platforms. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network also made it clear that Donald Trump’s post was deleted for violating his disinformation rules regarding the Covid-19 virus. For its part, Twitter did not delete the US President’s tweet, but instead added a “warning” and limited interactions with the tweet. As an aside, it should be noted that during Trump’s hospital stay, Twitter reminded them that wishing someone dead was forbidden.

As of now, we don’t know the exact death rate from the novel coronavirus, but there is substantial evidence that it is more deadly than the flu. Another fake message in Donald Trump’s embassy: the number of flu victims in the United States. The US president has spoken of 100,000 deaths a year, while the actual number of deaths in recent years has ranged from 24,000 to 62,000. At the same time, the Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 210,000 Americans since March 2020.

Another message that confirms that Donald Trump is a major player in disinformation and infodemics around the world. Today we know that this has caused hundreds of deaths worldwide. In August, an initial study showed 800 people died and 5,800 others were hospitalized for false information. Between his statements about the downplayed effects of the virus, the ridiculous wearing of the mask and the containment measures that were slow to come in, Trump is largely responsible for much of this fiasco.