iOS 14 and advertising: Facebook still criticizes Apple’s choice

Facebook really has problems with iOS 14. The social network has repeatedly criticized Apple’s update (here and there) and continues to do so to this day, still in the context of advertising.

With iOS 14, users can opt out of an app tracking them. This, of course, has an impact on targeted advertising and revenue. The final version of iOS 14, which was released last month, should include this change. However, Apple has decided to postpone it until 2021 in the face of criticism from advertisers.

For David Fischer, Facebook’s CFO, “the instruments that entrepreneurs and companies are currently relying on are under threat”. He adds, “For me, the changes Apple is proposing, quite radical changes, are the ones that will harm developers and businesses the most.”

The CFO says Facebook intends to defend its business model. He explains that Apple has a business model of “selling luxury hardware or subscription services” to people “who are fortunate enough to make big bucks in some of the richest countries in the world. With regard to Facebook, David Fischer reports that the business model is (targeted) advertising in order to offer a free service to everyone.

This summer, Facebook estimated that Apple’s move to iOS 14 to stop tracking would cut ad revenue in half.