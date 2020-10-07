Conflict of collective bargaining in the public service: “Employers are forcing us to strike warnings” – the economy

Mrs. Behle, are you satisfied with your willingness to attack during the Corona period?

For public transport warning strikes, the participation rate for strikes was more than 90 percent, but many employees feel the same way as trade unionists: You have mixed feelings about this. On the one hand, it is very much needed, because colleagues with shifts of up to 14 hours in public transport are in a difficult situation. The desire to reduce these burdens is very great. On the other hand, we see the risk of infection and the public’s perception of warning strikes.

Understanding is limited.

We are also very popular, and due to the pandemic, we cannot give in to the concerns of employees, especially as these concerns have become even more apparent in recent Coronian months: a high burden and a relatively poor wage. In the public service, we tried to postpone the negotiations, but the employers did not want to.

Why is Verdi already calling for warning strikes, even though decisive negotiations should not take place until 22 October?

We had a number of small activities where the workers would go out for a few hours. So far, there have been no widespread strikes, but rather we are sending small-scale signals to employers who have not submitted a negotiated offer in the second round.

The closer October 22 comes, the stronger the signals will be?

We asked the employers to make an offer by October 22. Employers want to wait for the so-called negotiating tables for savings banks and healthcare and then possibly come up with an offer. It depends on whether we need to expand the strike action.

For savings banks that suffer from low interest rates, employers want cost relief, and Verdi would like a surcharge for approximately 500,000 employees in municipal hospitals and care facilities.

We act on this independently and strive to achieve a result by mid-October.

What many do not understand: there is a wage dispute in the public service with almost 2.5 million employees and at the same time a conflict in local public transport that affects almost 90,000 employees. Why is this happening at the same time and burdening citizens twice?

This is related to the expiry of collective bargaining agreements and delays caused by a pandemic.

The Association of Employers of Towns and Municipalities assessed the warning strikes as “irresponsible behavior in times of crisis” and should therefore be brought closer to the mood of the population.

I perceive a mixed picture. Many people respect the performance of public service, especially during a pandemic, and understand warning strikes, as this is the only way to achieve better working conditions. At the same time, there is an internal debate about when. But we didn’t choose it. We would rather postpone negotiations until next year – employers did not want to.

Because the unions demanded a one-off payment of € 1,500 per employee for 2020, which would cost municipalities three billion euros.

The requirement is a requirement and is never implemented in a 1: 1 ratio. However, employers did not enter into negotiations at all. In the first two rounds of negotiations, you did not submit any offer. It forces us to strike warnings, because otherwise there will be no movement.

Over and over again, they look for the image of the heroes of public service work. However, there was also trade and crafts, industry and services. What is different in the public service: Here, the contribution to short-term work increases to 90 or even 95 percent.

Only a fraction of the public service has been and is for part-time work, especially in the cultural sector. Most of them work and help us cope with the pandemic. In addition, we are not discussing primarily with a pandemic, but with a shortage of staff and the need to catch up. Ten to 15 percent of public service positions are vacant, also due to working conditions and salaries.

But jobs are safe.

There is no employer with more fixed-term employees than the public service. We are often far from good working conditions, stress is high and job insecurity is often great.

Collective bargaining for 2.3 million employees of municipalities and the federal government will continue on October 22, until then … Photo: dpa

The last stage two and a half years ago brought 7.5 percent higher income and somewhat closed the gap in the private sector.

On the other hand, the duration of the contract was very long, 33 months. At that time, there was disproportionately more money for young professionals to increase their attractiveness. This was important, but so far it has not led to a leveling off with the private sector, especially not in the highly stressed care professions.

What exactly do you want to achieve for hospitals?

Two things. The shortage of skilled workers has enormously increased the burden on hospitals. We ask for a care allowance of 300 euros per month to make the work more attractive. In addition to the reward, it is also a relief. We want to pay for the interruption of the shift, which would in fact mean a reduction in working hours by 2.5 hours per week.

Wouldn’t more employees be more important than money?

The cat bites its tail: if you do nothing for working conditions and income, then there will be no additional staff. Incentives need to be created and the situation of those already active needs to be improved.

Warning strikes on public transport are very angry. In the federal states, negotiations on working conditions are taking place in a decentralized manner, but strikes are intended to force the nationally responsible VKA to negotiate. Why is?

We want to improve the framework conditions at national level in the general collective agreement. It’s similar to a hospital: after decades of downsizing, there are too few people in public transport. Since the end of the 1990s, the number of passengers has increased by almost a quarter and the number of employees has fallen by a fifth. There is now a shortage of 15,000 workers – and we can only get them with better working conditions.

Why isn’t this in the federal states?

Due to the huge differences between countries: there are 26 days off, there 30, working hours range from 36.5 to 39 hours, contributions are different and there is a pay gap of up to 800 euros. Our goal is for all public transportation employees to earn the same amount, no matter where they work.

Do people who have to take a taxi because of strikes understand this?

We want to leave the church in the village. The day of the strike is almost negligible in relation to local traffic disruptions: For 60 percent of transport companies, lines or routes are canceled every day due to staff shortages. We also soon announced strikes so that passengers could prepare for them. As a result, many people reacted very understandably.

When will the next strike be?

VKA is still not ready to negotiate. Therefore, we will have to call for further warning strikes. The first will take place on Tuesday in Hesse and on Wednesday in Lower Saxony and Bremen.

You are the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lufthansa, which was first rescued with the help of the government, plans to decommission 150 aircraft and eliminate up to 25,000 jobs. How it goes?

My concern is already very great. All airlines and all airports are dependent on the course of the pandemic and do not have trade in their own hands.

Do employees have to prepare well for short working hours by next year?

Until the end of the year. Extending part-time work has been a matter of survival for air traffic. The forecasts of the International Air Transport Association are constantly revised downwards, now the level of 75 percent compared to 2019 is not expected until 2024.