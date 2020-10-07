The Supermodels documentary series has been announced for Apple TV +

Apple announces that it has ordered The Supermodels, a new documentary series that will be available exclusively on Apple TV +. The group does not say how much the check is to acquire the rights.

The Supermodels will be a documentary cut into several episodes. The documentary series follows the supermodels, a group of top models who enjoy great popularity. He made his debut in the 1980s. These include Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington.

This is how Apple presents the program:

The supermodels date back to the 1980s when four women from different parts of the world met in New York City. The gravity they achieved by coming together has surpassed the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that the four women were able to replace the brands they featured, making the names of Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as important as those of the stylists who created them.

Today, the four top models stay at the forefront of culture through their activism, philanthropy, and entrepreneurial skills. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself, this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it and pave the way for those who want to follow.

The program offers “exclusive access” as well as interviews with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. The documentary series is directed by Barbara Kopple.

Apple doesn’t say when The Supermodels will be available on Apple TV + just yet.