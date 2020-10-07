Was the Kremlin in Command ?: Berlin’s trial of zoo murder began – politically

The trial of the so-called Tiergarten murder has started in Berlin. A 55-year-old Russian is accused of photographing a 40-year-old Georgian of Chechen descent in broad daylight in Berlin’s Kleiner Tiergarten park more than a year ago. The central question that the capital’s court should clarify is whether it was contract murder. The trial is receiving a lot of international attention.

In their indictment, the federal prosecutor’s office assumes that the accused was appointed by “government agencies of the central government of the Russian Federation.” The background is “the subsequent victim’s opposition to the Russian central state, to the governments of its autonomous republics of Chechnya and Ingushetia, and to the pro-Russian government of Georgia”.

According to a spokeswoman for the court, no witnesses were called for the first day of the trial. The first should come on Thursday. They would have been in the park at the time of the crime. The trial is initially planned until the end of January.

The outcome of the trial is likely to have a significant impact on German-Russian relations. Due to the suspected political background, the highest German prosecutor took over the investigation.

Tiergarten Murder Trial: Only a few visitors allowed

The trial is being led by a state security senate from the Berlin court. Reinforced security measures were imposed for the trial. Controls on weapons and dangerous tools are provided.

The number of visitors is also limited due to the corona pandemic. The places for journalists have been signed. Due to the limited press space, the hearing in the high-security hall will also be broadcast in a separate media room.

The murderer would have come by bicycle

On August 23, 2019, the accused Russian is said to have approached the 40-year-old, who had been an asylum seeker in Germany since the end of 2016, on a bicycle in the Kleiner Tiergarten. He is said to have shot the man at close range with a silencer gun.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested on the same day and is in custody. He is said to have come to Germany with an alias shortly before the fatal attack. The 40-year-old died on the spot. He had been identified as a terrorist by the Russian authorities.

Merkel announces the consequences

Should the court find that it is proven that the suspect has received a murder order from Moscow, this would add further burden to the already poor relationship between the two countries. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has also announced the consequences for this case.

The German government also accuses the Russian government of a lack of cooperation. A few weeks after the murder, two Russian diplomats were expelled from the country. In a joint press conference with Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the murdered a “bandit” and a “murderer”. Two German diplomats were also expelled from Moscow. (dpa)