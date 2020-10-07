MacBook Pro: a future “anti-dust” model with a malleable and haptic keyboard?

After the long debacle of the MacBook Pros and their broken keyboard after collecting dust, Apple is again considering an “IP68” MacBook Pro. A patent recently filed with the USPTO describes an entirely new keyboard system without openings. Indeed, the keyboard would consist of a single block with flexible and deformable parts for the keys. An integrated haptic system would increase the feeling of typing while typing.

The fingers would thus easily sink into the flexible parts of the keypad, while the haptic motor would make the “click” effect mechanically. Finally, a force sensor under the keyboard would make it possible to create a haptic effect proportional to the intensity of the input. Another advantage of this solution is that the keyboard part, like the trackpad, which is also integrated in the component, can take up more space.

The sectional view of the flexible component with force sensor and integrated haptic system

Apple does not disclose the type of flexible material used for this new keyboard. It can be some form of thermoformed soft plastic, silicone, etc. Has the end of the dust under the keyboard already been recorded?