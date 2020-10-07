Docaposte acquires part of the Docusign activities

It was Friday, October 2nd, 2020, when Docaposte announced in a press release that it would buy part of the Docusign activities. In particular, it has taken over the electronic certification activity for natural persons, which will be incorporated into its Certinomis brand.

Docaposte, a major and trusted electronic certification provider

Docusign is known for its legal electronic signature solution, with which companies can digitally sign documents and send them securely from their employees’ phones or computers. This digital trust mark is already integrated in Microsoft Office and Google Cloud. Since the beginning of the academic year in September, Docusign’s electronic signature has been received by Workplace via Facebook, Facebook’s corporate social network.

For Docaposte this is an important strategic acquisition and a further step towards recognition as a trustworthy third party in the digital transformation of companies and public institutions.

“With this acquisition, Docaposte strengthens its position as number 1 in electronic certification and, more generally, as a reference in digital trust activities: online voting, electronic signature, time stamping, dematerialization, digital archiving, electronic invoices, registered electronic, digital identity”, as stated in the Press release emerges.

This new acquisition will be integrated into Certinomis, Docaposte’s center of excellence, which specializes in digital identity, time stamps and electronic signatures. Certinomis therefore offers a range of services to ensure the identity of the participants during an electronic exchange.

“This acquisition enables Certinomis to consolidate its status as a benchmark certification body in France and offers Docaposte the opportunity to further develop its leadership position in digital trust activities,” said François Chassery, CEO of Certinomis

In 2019, the Certinomis competence center achieved a turnover of 6.7 million euros for more than 25,000 customers from companies, authorities, associations and municipalities.

Le Groupe La Poste diversified at the beginning of the digital transformation of society

Docaposte wants to assert itself in the market of “digital trust”, a niche that Olivier Vallet, its director, is close to his heart. At the beginning of the new millennium, Le Groupe La Poste was hit hard by the introduction of new technologies. While the historic courier service accounted for 71% of sales in 1991 and 1991, the number of couriers delivered between 2009 and 2019 was halved (from 18 billion to less than 9 billion). In anticipation of this change, the group quickly took the lead. The Certinomis brand, for example, saw the light of day in 2000. In collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Finance, she first specialized in the dematerialization of VAT returns and became the first certification body of the EU French market.

For the next two decades, La Poste made diversifying its activities its guiding principle. Twenty years later, the group has established itself as a trustworthy third party in the digital age and has accelerated digital change, in particular through several acquisitions of innovative companies. Docaposte is the flagship of this digital transformation service from Le Groupe La Poste.

“Docaposte combines collaborative platforms, consulting and business knowledge as well as digital and industrial skills and enables companies and administrations to optimize and digitize their business processes and the relationships between customers, employees, suppliers and citizens,” explains the press release on the occasion To take over activities from Docusign.

To support the dematerialization of organizations, Docaposte has expanded its services for several years by acquiring specialized companies.

There were many strategic takeovers in the past year alone. In December 2019 Docaposte bought the Softeam Group, a specialist in finance, banking and insurance. In May 2020, it was Arkhineo’s turn (formerly a subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts, which specializes in digital archiving with trial calls) to fall under the Docaposte fold. The company is also investing in civic life after purchasing Voxaly in 2018, which offers an electronic voting tool that enables the remote organization of employee representation bodies (IRP) in companies and public bodies.

Docaposte is already well established in the identity verification market and took over AR24 services in July 2020. AR24 is a French startup that claims to be the first on the market to offer a qualified electronic registered mail solution according to the European eIDAS regulation. Even today, the startup is the only one that offers a remote identity verification device via video.

The healthcare sector is no exception to Docaposte’s ambitions, as in June the company also acquired Nouveal e-santé, which specializes in digitizing solutions for medical process and care monitoring, from l patient entry to hospital his follow-up examination.

It should also be noted that Docaposte is one of 235 signatories to the Charter for the Digital Transformation of the Health Sector, signed with the government.

Docaposte employs more than 5,000 people at almost 60 locations in France and internationally and forecasts a turnover of more than 550 million euros for 2019.