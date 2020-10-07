Criticism from the Federal Court of Auditors: Does the railway receive too much money to handle the crown? – Economics

Deutsche Bahn AG is to receive five billion euros in tax money this year to offset the corona’s losses. The federal government stopped this highly controversial capital aid for a loss-making and highly indebted state-owned company in the second supplementary budget. The European Commission has not yet approved the massive subsidies, which have now been sharply criticized by the Federal Audit Office in another special report to the German Bundestag.

DB AG’s 18-page expertise on Corona’s economic situation and financial needs of 5 October was sent to the Committee on Budgets and the Ministry of Transport, Finance and the Economy on the same day and is available to the Tagesspiegel. Given the ongoing EU audits of billions in aid, the results and warnings of the Federal Audit Office are particularly explosive.

The Supreme Audit Institution, which according to the constitution must monitor the financial management of the government, urges the coalition of the Union and the SPD to “avoid excessive financial assistance to DB AG”. Even in Coronian times, budgetary principles must pay attention to thrift and economy. Federal support to a state-owned company should therefore not be paid in advance, but “gradually and in proportion to the proven liquidity requirement”.

Corona damage lower than expected in May

The Court explicitly warns against “overcompensation” from the tax fund. Corona damage was lower than anticipated by the group in May 2020, and the situation could be further improved with industrial support. In addition, DB still has a significant financial reserve, with 3.7 billion euros left in free liquid funds at the end of June.

The auditors also lack the group’s efforts, which, according to the instructions of the Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU), should save around four billion euros. The DB leadership around CEO Richard Lutz and Vice President Ronald Pofally has not yet “sufficiently defined and specified the countermeasures promised by 2024.” The company is currently “well below” the guaranteed quota, especially investments were postponed in the following years.

The Court has been following the development of the state-owned company with great concern for years. In more than half a dozen special reports, including on 25 years of railway reform and the Stuttgart Special Problems Project 21, auditors identified the urgent need for more control and better governance by the government and structural reforms. Politicians must abandon their “laissez-faire approach,” says President Kay Scheller.

Will the reforms be postponed?

In a new special report, the Court also explicitly warns that further reforms would further delay further reforms: “Early disbursements of capital support run the risk of distorting competition and counteract the necessary further structural development of DB AG.”

Further financial assistance should therefore initially be “blocked at an appropriate level” and should be disbursed gradually as soon as the state-owned company demonstrates a specific need and its own savings efforts. In addition, corporate extrapolation of corona damage has been obsolete since May, and the government should require updated figures.

The Court warns that without stricter requirements, tax money could continue to flow to non-railway activities worldwide and to around 700 DB subsidiaries, such as Europe’s largest trucking company Schenker or British Arriva, whose value only had to be written off. 1.4 billion euros. In previous reports, the auditors classified the foreign business of a state-owned company, which was also financed by federal funds, as inadmissible because, unlike their main railway activity in Germany, they were not covered by the Basic Law.

In the DB Group, according to a special report, all liquidity will be pooled and redistributed through cash pooling. So there is a risk that, with DB’s financial assistance of five billion euros, the federal government will provide funds that are not yet needed. The state-owned company could then use them for non-railway activities, to strengthen its market power and to the detriment of competition on the railways.

The opposition is not sure how to deal with criticism

This is also a problem for many DB competitors in passenger and freight transport, whose associations have criticized unilateral financial assistance to the market leader and announced legal action in the absence of strict requirements. The Court also warns in the report that “an industrial solution should be preferred to unilateral assistance by DB AG”.

The new special opposition report met with mixed reactions. There is great concern among the Greens and the left that the austerity targets of Scheuer and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) will lead DB to postpone important investments and reduce staffing, which would be detrimental to rail transport and customers. However, the group should also have no checks, said Sven-Christian Kindler, spokesman for the Greens’ budget in the Bundestag, our editorial team. Otherwise, “there is a fear that parts of the corona aid will eventually penetrate the group without major benefits – for example in Arriva”.

Even before Corona, the railway had huge financial problems and structural difficulties, Kindler said. These would have to be addressed by the urgently needed second railway reform, focusing on the common good and the transition of transport. “The railways alone will not get more money,” said a budget expert: If the railways are saved and invested after the corona crisis, they could not become the backbone of traffic turnover in the new decade.