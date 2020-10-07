With this tool you can create polls in WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps these days. The application is very practical for exchanging information with one person or a group of friends or colleagues. WhatsApp offers various functions such as voice and video calls, synchronization of the application on the desktop and the Internet, sending voice messages or even documents.

Functionality not built directly into the application: sending surveys. However, the latter would come in very handy for group discussions and simple decisions, for example! Surveys for WhatsApp fix this problem. This online site is a quick and free way to create a survey for WhatsApp!

A simple tool to get instant answers

Creating a survey is very easy. All you have to do is give it a name, ask a question and add the different answer options. Then you need to define the duration of the survey. When you’re done, just click Submit.

Finally, two options are proposed; One that allows you to share the survey with the choice of responses, either directly in WhatsApp or by copy and paste. The other option is to share the link to the survey.

Polls for WhatsApp is a free and fast tool that allows you to vote directly on WhatsApp and get results instantly without having to download an additional app!

Polls that can be used anywhere!

Polls are public, but not searchable. A person who does not have a poll link cannot vote.

In addition, surveys for WhatsApp can also be used in any messaging application, via email or on social networks. Just share the survey link!

A handy tool for organizing parties, outings, choosing dinner or even organizing surveys in user fields directly in WhatsApp.