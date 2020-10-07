Geneforge 1 – Mutagen: Creature Creator Wizards Approach iOS (Trailer)

Geneforge 1 – Mutagen from the Spiderweb Studio is the revised version of a game from 2001. This Baldur’s Gate-like ARPG offers a particularly innovative lore: In Geneforge, magicians called shapers can create creatures of all kinds. Species, the latter being endowed with very specific powers. These creatures are supposed to obey their master, but it turns out that some of them are a little more independent than others. The player must therefore keep an eye on his small group of semi-domesticated monsters.

If we stick to the trailer, the game’s graphics seem precise, but lack a bit of “polish”. A priori nothing very annoying for the genre … Currently, Geneforge 1 – Mutagen is at the end of development and has an indicative release deadline: the game should land on the App Store for the iPad (and PC) in the first quarter of 2021.