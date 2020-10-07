Masks and protective clothing: Spahn contracts without a tender – economics

Fiege, which was commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) at the beginning of the corona crisis to logistics the purchase of personal protective equipment without a tender, has so far received a “low three-digit million amount”. This follows from BMG’s response to a small request from FDP Bundestag member Karsten Klein, who is available at Tagesspiegel Background Health & E-Health.

The answers also show that the so-called BMG open price stands out from other procurement practices and that the federal government is still struggling to get rid of masks – whether in federal states or in international humanitarian campaigns. There are also conflicting details about purchased protective gloves and related costs.

Klein’s question, which is the BMG’s rapporteur on the budget committee for his parliamentary group, is not just about an open day, but about all the procedures for awarding public contracts for protective equipment at the ministry. The answers list six branches for procurement – but the open door process is without a doubt the most controversial of all. It was initiated by BMG at the end of March and offered to anyone who agreed to deliver the set minimum amount of protective equipment by the end of April, 4.50 euros for FFP-2 and 60 cents for surgical masks.

BMG was then inundated with bids and contracts and later masks – the federal government made commitments totaling 6.4 billion euros, with 1.2 billion available. Since then, entrepreneurs have been waiting for payments and audit reports, and about 60 lawsuits against BMG are still pending before the Bonn Regional Court. Until now, Ernst & Young (EY) was responsible for handling open contracts, but the contract was put out to tender.

Fiege well known

According to BMG, the contract with Fiege was signed at the end of March, ie at the same time as the preparation of the open door procedure and shortly before EY was hired without a tender. Fiege Logistik was involved in a “negotiated procedure without participation in the competition”, says BMG, because the company “has special expertise in the logistics of medicines and drugs” and in March there was “extremely high pressure to negotiate”. Fiege is not only responsible for procurement logistics, the contract “applies to all procurement processes”.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is said to have had contact with many companies during the impending corona pandemic. With the exception of Fiege, including DHL and DB, whose representatives were all “already known from other business contexts” to the Spahn before the corona crisis. In the case of Fiege, this should also apply to the local Spahn politician: The town of Greven, where the traditional Fiege company is based, is located in the CDU district association in Münsterland, where Spahn is vice-chairman, chairman, Karl-Josef Laumann, health minister in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The Fiege contract still exists, BMG said in its reply. “BMG’s logistics costs to date have been low in the three-digit million.” Elsewhere, the “ancillary costs” of consultancy, transport, warehousing, lawyers and quality control would be around 130 million for all contracts from September. management. The euro – most of it would have to be spent on Fiege’s order.

Fifth amount, third of the price

According to a small question, “at least 1,000 bids” were received at the beginning of the open process in early April. 738 contracts were awarded to 535 contractual partners – of which 371 “fully or partially fulfilled” their contracts. The above data show that suppliers have clearly obtained good prices.

One of the six procurement processes is the “Production in Germany” framework contract, from which almost no masks have been supplied. Of the other five purchases, 232 million FFP masks from the open process make up approximately one-fifth of BMG’s purchase commitments for FFP masks – albeit nearly a third of the cost. The € 4.50 mask for the FFP-2 was then “carefully” selected by BMG, BMG explains, and was still below the prices of an extremely tight world market. BMG’s “random sample” ended at € 6.35 net.

The ministry has always claimed that about a fifth of protective masks supplied from various procurement procedures did not meet quality requirements – an argument that many open-door traders disagree with and which is now used in a number of proceedings before the Bonn Regional Court. .

The answer to the question no longer speaks of 20 percent of defective masks, but rather that “by all public procurement channels, by the end of 2021, more than 85 percent of masks purchased will probably be marketable and therefore usable for healthcare”.

Information about acquired protective gloves is inconsistent. On 26 June, the BMG informed the Committee on Budgets how much personal protective equipment had been ordered in the various proceedings: The figures for masks, protective suits and goggles are almost identical to those now given in response to a small question of will.

With the exception of protective gloves: Here, the number of 730 million pairs mentioned in June has now halved to a total of 337 million. Asked how this reduction had taken place – and thus reduced costs from € 131 million in June to now € 62 million – the Federal Ministry of Health explains that the first figure was the budget plan, a second by the amount actually delivered so far.

Discrepancies in protective gloves

The answer is accompanied by a list of protective masks and gloves that the federal government has so far supplied to states, health insurance medical practitioners’ associations, and federal authorities. At present, there are 125 million pairs of protective gloves. According to BMG, a total of 133 million of the 1.1 billion FFP masks acquired so far through various processes (with the exception of the “Production in Germany” framework contract) and 327 million of the nearly 1.7 billion surgical masks were delivered. Payments to the federal government by the federal states and KVen “have not yet taken place.”

According to the BMG, eleven of the 16 Länder announced in May and June that they no longer wanted to receive any personal protective equipment (PPE) or at least no more FFP-2 masks. Parts of the surplus protective equipment are now to be transferred to the National Health Reserve and the planned European RescEU reserve. “In addition, the federal government is exploring the possibility of making masks available to care facilities or requests for assistance in multilateral cooperation.”

Masks are donated

In a written report to the Committee on Budgets a month ago, he said that approximately 250 million protective masks were to be donated internationally – this is not yet mentioned in the answer to a small question. However, as part of the EU’s civil protection process, protective masks have been distributed to, among others, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro. In total it was 300,000 pieces.

Under the “Production in Germany” financial program, BMG now seeks to produce 43 million masks per week by the end of 2021. To date, 21 million surgical masks, less than nine million FFP-2 masks and 240,000 protective coats (as of September 11) have been delivered from the program.

Surgical masks should cost an average of 17 cents, FFP masks 1.10 euros and surgical gowns 3.25 euros. A framework agreement has been concluded with 44 companies, six of which have so far been canceled. Eight companies were “already active in the production of PPE or in the production of industrial products before the conclusion of the framework agreement”.

Klein sees the need for clarification

FDP Klein, who made the request, sees the replies as confirming “that BMG was overwhelmed by procurement, especially with regard to the open procedure”. The fact that states and the federal government acquired protective equipment simultaneously at the beginning of the corona crisis “definitely had an impact on price management.” Fortunately, it was possible to transfer the excess protective equipment to the national reserve. “Furthermore, it is clear to me that states must contribute financially to the costs of PPE they have received from the federal government.”

Karsten Klein also sees the need for further clarification when putting Fiege into operation. “Since the company was put into operation without a tender, it is necessary to check whether the contract was concluded on market terms,” ​​says Klein.