Group to pay in Baltic pipeline dispute: billions in fine imposed on Gazprom in Poland for Nord Stream 2 – Politics

The Polish competition authority has fined Russian energy company Gazprom a billion dollars for the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

Gazprom would have to pay a record fine of 29 billion zlotys (the equivalent of about 6.45 billion euros), Poland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (Uokik) announced Wednesday.

Five other companies involved in the pipeline project are also expected to pay EUR 52 million, including the German companies Uniper and Wintershall.

Nord Stream 2 will supply Russian gas directly to Germany. Construction of the 1,230-kilometer gas pipeline is currently on hold because the US has threatened sanctions against the companies involved. As a traditional transit country for Russian gas, Poland was against the new pipeline from the start. (AFP)