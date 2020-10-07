Orange and Google have teamed up to bring an affordable smartphone to the African market

This is a great first for Orange: In collaboration with the American Google, the French operator has just launched a new smartphone on the African and Middle Eastern market. The Sanza Touch. A strategy designed to support the French giant’s growth in these emerging markets.

Introduction of the Sanza Touch on the African market

The African market has long been considered a real Eldorado for web players. Orange has no fewer than 124 million customers in Africa. A number that gives an overview of the potential of this huge market. After opening up networks and infrastructure on the African continent, Orange decided to upgrade equipment and tackle the cellular market. The French operator has just announced the launch of a special offer for African countries: a low-cost smartphone in collaboration with Google. It is the first 4G Android smartphone (Go Edition) to be sold at the ridiculous price of $ 30, which is equivalent to 25.50 euros.

After introducing Sanza, its first low-cost 3G smartphone, a few years ago, Orange is back with the Sanza Touch, a new launch to make smartphones more accessible in the African market. Orange relies on the support of Google and Android to ensure better market penetration. To date, the average cost of a smartphone has exceeded 60% of the average monthly income of Africans in all countries. Google and Orange intend to democratize the use of smartphones by cutting prices.

A € 5.6 billion market for orange

The Sanza Touch smartphone has a 4-inch screen and 8 GB of storage. This smartphone comes pre-installed with a few applications, including Orange Money, a money transfer application popular in the African continent. The social networks Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube will also be available directly from the purchase of the smartphone. According to Alioune Ndiaye, General Manager of Orange Middle East and Africa, the obstacle to Internet use in the African market is price and accessibility. The Sanza Touch aims to break through this barrier.

In these markets, Orange achieved sales of 5.6 billion euros in 2019. It’s colossal and the French giant believes it can do even better with this introduction. As an aside, it should be noted that Africa and the Middle East are the areas where orange growth is strongest. This is not the first collaboration between Orange and Google that have already partnered to invest in startups. An investment strategy that at the time was already targeting Africa and the Middle East in the areas of IoT, cybersecurity and cloud.