MAD for the first time with a woman at the helm: Martina Rosenberg becomes head of the Bundeswehr secret service – Politics

The new president of the Military Counter-Intelligence Service (MAD) will be the Bundeswehr’s disciplinary attorney Martina Rosenberg. Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) informed the Bundestag Defense Committee on Wednesday in Berlin, the German news agency heard of the meeting.

Rosenberg is the first woman in this role. According to the Bundeswehr, she was previously responsible for the 29 military disciplinary law firms across Germany. Judicial disciplinary proceedings against soldiers are discussed: from the preliminary investigation to the verdict and its execution.

Almost two weeks ago, Kramp-Karrenbauer fired former MAD president Christof Gramm from his duties and temporarily retired him – effective October.

The minister praised the reforms Gramm has implemented to tackle right-wing extremists in the Bundeswehr. However, both agree that the forthcoming implementation marks a new section, “requiring additional effort and dynamism.” “This new part must also be made visible to the staff,” the ministry announced.

Series of right-wing extremism scandals in the Bundeswehr

After a series of incidents in the Bundeswehr with a right-wing extremist background or evidence of a lack of loyalty to the constitution, Kramp-Karrenbauer had declared a zero tolerance line towards extremists. A focal point of the new approach is the elite Command Special Forces (KSK) unit, whose 2nd Command Company has since been disbanded to initiate new beginnings. The whole unit is put to the test.

The lawyer Gramm has been chairman of the MAD since 2015. After right-wing extremist incidents, he initiated some reforms, including the “color theory” – a traffic light that helps classify suspected cases.

Basic problem: The MAD must be able to pass judgments of extremism cases in case of dismissal in court. There was criticism because for a long time too little had been done about the problem.

The MAD has a prominent role in the fight against right-wing extremism in the Bundeswehr, the Ministry of Defense explained. Extremist tendencies had to be recognized at an early stage, and people and possible network structures had to be “fully identified and discovered”. To this end, the MAD is consistently modernized and further developed. Cooperation with other authorities is also being expanded. (dpa)