Can Joe Biden be so convincing ?: The challenger wants to fight for America’s “soul” policy

History, Pathos, Civil War, Reconciliation: Joe Biden reaches deep into the arsenal of political symbolism and rhetoric in the US. On Wednesday evening, he gave a speech in Gettysburg, the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War, with more than 30,000 dead. And the setting for one of the most famous speeches in American history.

In the historic “Gettysburg Speech,” President Abraham Lincoln called for the inauguration of the military cemetery on November 19, 1863, to defend its original ideals but to strive for unity and reconciliation despite the divisive Civil War.

“87 years ago our fathers founded a new nation on this continent, begotten in freedom and committed to the principle that all people are created equal. Now we are in a great civil war, which is a test of whether this or another was conceived that way. and a nation committed to such principles can last forever. ”Millions visit the museum on the battlefield every year. The “Gettysburg address” is required during school lessons.

Biden translates the message to the here and now. ‘It doesn’t matter where you live or which political party you belong to. It affects us all. It can kill anyone. It’s a virus – not a political weapon. ‘

He draws even more parallels between the civil war and the current situation. As then, America is now “in a battle for the soul of the nation.” Anyone can see, “and it doesn’t matter if they agree with me on most things: what we’re going through right now is neither good nor normal.”

Who gets more answers: Biden with reconciliation, Trump with division?

On the same night that Biden warns about the civil war in Gettysburg and calls on citizens to think about what they have in common, President Donald Trump announced the White House’s counter-message: he emphasized the differences, he deliberately polarized.

Before the election, there will be no more talks between Republicans and Democrats about a new aid package for the victims of the corona recession. And he announces additional tightening of visas.

Reconciliation or division, a call for unity or polarization – citizens have a clear alternative 27 days before the official election day. Can Trump make a comeback through escalation or will Biden win with his grandfather behavior?

Which of the two finds more resonance with his offer, Biden or Trump? This is not as easy as you might expect at first glance. The messages are not distributed with the same intensity. Biden’s speech makes fewer headlines than Trump’s threats.

Biden’s performance primarily reports that he will not lead any further TV debate with Trump as long as he is considered contagious. And among those Biden ranges, there are probably some doubters. Sure, reconciliation sounds better than division. But how often have presidential candidates pledged to bring together a divided country in recent years? And how did it turn out in the end?

The crises as a challenge or as a problem?

Biden summed up the differences between Trump and himself as follows: He sees the many crises America faces as challenges that can be overcome together. Trump sees them as issues that need to be addressed.

The challenger reached out to anyone suffering from the recession and learned that Trump did not want a new corona rescue package. “ In case you’ve lost your job, if you have to close your business, if your kids’ school stays closed, if you see unemployment in your town – Donald Trump just decided it’s none of his business. The president is turning his back on you. ” to.”

The decision is getting closer. Both candidates are under pressure from the polls and from their advisers. In both the Trump and Biden area, some advise rethinking the strategy. He is losing voters with his scandalous appearance in the TV debate, Republicans warn Trump. And even if he ignores his corona infection, breaks free from hospital isolation and endangers the health of others.

According to surveys, Biden is right with his strategy

Some Democrats are asking Biden to face Trump harder. He should not counteract his attempts to polarize alone with calls for reconciliation. Especially the left wing of the party calls for a combative Biden.

The development of the surveys suggests that Biden is right about his strategy. His lead has been growing steadily since October 1. Both averaged up to 9.0 percentage points in the national surveys. As well as the average of the surveys in the decisive “battlefield states” to 4.4 percentage points.