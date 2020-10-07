Leaker plans to announce the HomePod Mini at the conference on October 13th

In a few months, the LOvetodream leaker has earned a good reputation in the Apple universe. After several big predictions (which almost all turned out to be correct), LOvetodream is now a leaker that we are listening to with great attention. Listen, because here’s the man’s final prediction: Apple would use its October 13 keynote to lift the veil on a HomePod Mini! This BT speaker would of course be a compact and cheaper version of the original HomePod.

There’s no HomePod2 this year

only have mini one

According to the leaker, Apple would still keep the two HomePod models in the catalog. Note, however, that the great HomePod remains completely unchanged in terms of performance and components. On the other hand, the HomePod Mini would only have two tweeters, up from 7 for the HomePod. We can’t have it all …