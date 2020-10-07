“A Putin errand boy protecting murderers”: Schröder wants to take legal action against violent criticism of Navalny – politics

Russian opposition politician Alexej Navalny has severely criticized former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD). “Gerhard Schröder is paid by Putin. But now if he tries to deny this poison attack, it’s really, really disappointing, ”Navalny told Bild.

Schröder had recently said that there were still no “certain facts” about the poison attack on Navalny. Russia and President Vladimir Putin have personally received international criticism: the German government, among others, assumes that the Kremlin could be involved in the attack.

On Tuesday, the OPCW chemical weapons authority confirmed that the Kremlin’s opponent had been poisoned with a chemical neurotoxin from the Novichok group. Russian intelligence officials and members of the government had repeatedly stressed that all stocks of the poison developed during the Soviet era had been destroyed.

About Schröder, Navalny said: “After all, he is the former chancellor of the most powerful country in Europe. Now Schröder is Putin’s errand boy who protects murderers. He has no doubt that Schröder has received secret payments from Putin.

On Wednesday, Schröder responded to Navalny’s accusations: “The poison attack on Mr Navalny must be clarified transparently by the Russian authorities. I understand Mr Navalny’s difficult personal situation, ”said Schröder.

However, Nawalny’s statements in the Bild newspaper about alleged “hidden payments” are incorrect. “He himself says he has no evidence for his allegations,” said Schröder. Nevertheless, the newspaper Bild is said to have circulated these statements without asking him for an explanation.

“That’s why I feel compelled to take legal action against the publisher, who has seriously violated my personal rights,” explains Schröder. He will also do the same with other media “if they take over the false claims and disseminate them.”

Schröder worked closely with the Russian President during his time as Chancellor and is still friends with him. After the end of his political career, the former SPD leader took over leadership positions in the Russian energy industry. In addition to his position in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, he is chairman of the supervisory board of the Russian state-owned company Rosneft and chairman of the board of the existing Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea. (Teaspoon, dpa)