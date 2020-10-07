Ministry of Broadcasting: a Pixel Art Truman Show (App Store published)

The Ministry of Broadcasting (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) is part of the relatively young tradition of video games, which are shaped by political philosophy. Papers, please show the way, and this Ministry of Broadcasting is doing an excellent job. The Ministry of Broadcasting Studios title describes a dystopia (another) that was undoubtedly caused in the beginning by people with good intentions. To make matters worse, a huge wall divides the country into two parts (cuckoo the Berlin Wall) and puts the families in distress.

In this tragic situation, a man tries to find his family on the other side of the wall: “In order to see them again, our red-haired hero decided to take part in the” Wall Show “, a television program run by the regime that made it possible for participants to do so the opportunity to access freedom on the other side of the wall. The further he goes in this camp, the more our competitor will find out what the regime really is and how the show works. This promise of freedom is not really how it seems. “

A touch of Brave New World, a dash of Truman Show: The Broadcasting Ministry knows where to use its (good) influences. On the gameplay side, it’s a bit more classic. “Old-fashioned” platform phases alternate with more narrative dialogue sequences. And of course humor is everywhere. In the dystopian tyranny, individuals can at least keep laughing.