France’s fight against the coronavirus: “We fall back into a state of war” – politics

In France, given the spread of the coronavirus, the health system is again overloaded, as was the case last spring. According to calculations by the Institut Pasteur, a fundamental research center in Paris, hospitals in different regions will reach their capacity limits from the beginning of November. This applies to the Ile-de-France region – the greater area of ​​Paris – and Hauts-de-France in the north on the border with Belgium.

In France, 1,417 corona patients are currently treated in intensive care units. Currently, more than 40 percent of intensive care beds in the Paris region are occupied by Covid 19 patients. Some hospitals therefore had to move to postpone planned operations.

“We fall back into the state of war that we hoped to avoid this time,” said Jean-François Timsit, head of intensive care at the Bichat-Claude-Bernard hospital in the 18th arrondissement of Paris, broadcaster BFM-TV . Its capabilities are already being fully utilized, he added.

Bars and cafes are closed in Paris and Marseille

It is true that the curve of the number of infections in France is not rising as exponentially as in March and April. Still, the trend of recent weeks shows a steady increase in numbers.

On Tuesday evening, the Ministry of Health reported 10,489 new cases of coronavirus within 24 hours. According to the figures from last Saturday, there were 16,972 new infections the day before. To stem the spread of the pandemic, bars and cafes in Paris and Marseille have now been closed.

High infection rates in almost all regions

An overview from the EU disease control authority ECDC shows the spread of the virus in France over the course of the second wave. Accordingly, more than 120 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants were recently registered in almost all regions of the country within two weeks.

Only in the regions of Pays de la Loire and Center-Val de Loire in the west and Grand Est is the incidence lower. The Grand Est region, bordering Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, was particularly hard hit during the first wave of the pandemic.