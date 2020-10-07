SpaceX manufactures satellites for the Pentagon

New success for SpaceX. The space company has just won a $ 149 million contract offered by the Pentagon to build four satellites to detect ballistic missiles, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Based on the design of Starlink satellites

2020 is clearly an incredibly successful year for Elon Musk’s company. After the success of the Crew Dragon capsule mission, which now regularly sends astronauts to the ISS, and a record fundraising drive of $ 19 billion in August, SpaceX will now work on behalf of the ISS. US Space Development Agency (SDA). The latter is affiliated with the Pentagon and would like four missile detection satellites to be made to counter the Chinese and Russian threats. The two countries were indeed working on building millimeter target hypersonic missiles.

In the same category

Docaposte acquires part of the Docusign activities

The design of the devices is based on that of the satellites that make up the Starlink constellation, SpaceX’s project to bring a high-speed Internet network to the most isolated regions of the world. They will also be equipped with wide-angle infrared sensors developed by a third party manufacturer. The company will have little time to produce the equipment as it is scheduled to start in autumn 2022.

SpaceX plans to manufacture them at its warehouse in Redmond, Washington state in the western United States. If everything goes according to plan, the company could win bigger programs on behalf of the Pentagon.

SpaceX does not lose sight of its main goal

Earlier this year, SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket on behalf of the US Space Force, while the Army signed a three-year contract with the company to test its Starlink satellite array. In particular, these contracts enable him to raise funds for the development of his upstream space research program, his main objective.

Now that the Falcon 9 carrier, like the Crew Dragon capsule, is safe, SpaceX is focused on developing Starship, a rocket that will ultimately deliver astronauts and goods to the moon and Mars.