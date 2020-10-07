On confrontation with Russia: Erdogan’s risky alliance with Azerbaijan – politics

Turkey’s new self-image as a regional power is leading it away from the EU and directly into a confrontation with Russia. The new EU progress report accuses Turkey of having less and less in common with Europe on foreign policy.

In the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government is active in an area that Russia counts as its own sphere of influence. Relations with the US are also difficult. So far, Ankara has dismissed these issues in response to the alleged new strength from rivals. But the government overestimates itself.

Turkey was surrounded by enemies, Erdogan said a few days ago. His government senses opponents everywhere who do not want to raise his country to a new level. International alliances therefore do not play a major role in this new Turkish foreign policy. According to the government, Turkey can sometimes cooperate with the West, sometimes with Russia or with China – and on an equal footing.

But Turkey lacks the political, military and economic strength for an independent and lasting major power role between the global blocs of the US, Russia, China and the EU. The government’s aggressive rhetoric pretends to have more force in foreign policy than is actually available.

Ankara ignores all calls for restraint

Turkey sees the new Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as an opportunity to counter Russia’s supremacy in the region, but also to counter the influence of the US and France as members of the Minsk group. Ankara expects its partner Azerbaijan to gain significant ground in the battles with the support of Turkish drones – which is why Turkey is currently rejecting a ceasefire. Erdogan’s goal is to get Russia to agree on a deal with Turkey. That would considerably strengthen the Turkish position in the Caucasus.

But Russia remains the most important player. Erdogan cannot afford to seriously upset the Kremlin because Turkey depends on Russia’s goodwill in Syria. Ankara will also remain dependent on energy imports from Russia for the time being, despite recent natural gas discoveries in the Black Sea.

Erdogan’s foreign policy is therefore very risky. Anyone who messes with everyone else is going to make everyone turn against them at some point. The Ankara government is currently ignoring international calls for restraint.

But with every new adventure in the Caucasus, the Mediterranean or the Middle East, the chances of failure increase. Then Turkey needs friends again – but may not find it anymore.