Apple targets apps with illegal music listening

Apple has authorized applications on the App Store that can be used to illegally stream or download music. The problem is that the applications don’t have any agreements with the record companies and therefore don’t have a license to offer their content.

Sony Music, Universal Music and a division of Warner Music (the world’s three largest record companies) have filed injunctions against Apple in a Moscow court. This only affects Russia, says TorrentFreak, while applications are available elsewhere as well. The labels want the Russian regulator Roskomnadzor to do what is required for this type of application. Artists don’t get a single cent with these platforms.

Three applications are highlighted: PewPee: Music Player, X Musii, and Music & Player Downloader. The first is an illegal equivalent to Spotify with streaming listening and downloading for offline listening. The second offers to listen to music from YouTube. The third allows streaming and downloading.

The record companies filed their petition the same day Russia imposed new rules. Groups like Apple and Google need to quickly remove all pirate apps, and have done so since last week. If it doesn’t, local operators may be blocking the App Store.