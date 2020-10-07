Bing changes its name to Microsoft Bing

After G Suite, which has become Google Workspace, it’s Bing’s turn to be eligible for a name change. From now on you have to call it Microsoft Bing, the company Redmond tells us in their blog with a post dated October 5, 2020.

Microsoft gives Bing a new look for a new life

Bing is dead, long live Microsoft Bing. If this name change is anything but revolutionary, it nevertheless marks the will of the Redmond Company to reaffirm its position as the owner of the search engine. Without going into much more detail about the motivations behind this rebranding, the company states on its blog that this change is a reflection of the “continued integration of our research expertise across the Microsoft family.”

According to our own analysis, this could also be a way for the company to attract new users. By remembering that Bing is a major technology company, Microsoft certainly hopes to calm users down and allow its tool to catch up a little behind Google’s overwhelming dominance in the field. As a reminder, Bing was launched in June 2009 with the aim of dethroning Google. However, if the bet is far from fulfilled, Microsoft’s search engine can boast 7% of its market share in the US.

In a broader sense, the Redmond Company seems to want to reclaim all of their products by putting their name on them. In recent years, Windows Store has become Microsoft Store and Office 365 has become Microsoft 365. Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Teams already proudly display the name of their owner. The hardware seems to be spared this strategy of standardization, however, as Xbox and Surface retain their brand independence for the time being.

In addition to the new name, Microsoft Bing is also offered a new logo. Less angular, it keeps its letter “b” but is adorned with a blue gradient that is much softer than the color of its predecessor, just like its curves that allow everything to merge more smoothly.