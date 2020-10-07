Apple vs Epic: The process is scheduled for May 3, 2021

A date has been set for the retrial between Apple and Epic Games. The two groups will appear before the judge on May 3, 2021. This is earlier than the previously expected time window (July 2021).

Apple and the creator of Fortnite have already fought twice with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. The first time was in August regarding the practices of the App Store. Epic accuses Apple of unfair practices, be it in distributing applications through the App Store or in using its payment system. This summer, the judge didn’t force Apple to put Fortnite back on the App Store. However, Apple was unable to block the Unreal Engine.

Apple and Epic reunited last month. The arguments of both sides were similar to those in August. However, the judge felt that Epic hadn’t really managed to convince.

Following that court reunion, the judge invited Apple and Epic to continue their battle with a trial composed of a jury to express their views. Apple was a starter at first, but Epic wasn’t. The two groups have finally agreed that the next trial will always come before the judge and not a jury.