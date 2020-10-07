find songs with their lyrics

On October 5th, 2020, Lin Wang, a member of the Spotify product and design team, introduced a new feature on Twitter. Users can find songs by typing the lyrics directly into the search bar.

To use text search, nothing could be easier. Open the Spotify app on iOS or Android. In the search bar, start writing the texts you know. The music streaming app will automatically filter the results if you continue.

At the moment, it looks like the new feature introduced by the Spotify teams is pretty simple. In fact, if you are not good at spelling, you have little chance of finding music.

Hopefully the app will optimize the search taking bugs into account, but it could be a lot of work. Now available in more than 90 countries, it has to adapt to every language, even every alphabet. A very complex task if a specially developed search engine is used and not a service provider like Algolia.

Always at the forefront of improving the experience, Spotify for once falls behind. The title search with texts has been on Apple Music since June 2018 and on Deezer since September of the same year.

Difficult to identify why this could be. The music streaming app has been showing music texts for several years. It is therefore clear that their indexing in the database is not new. This is even more weird when we look back at some recent features, including real-time viewing of texts, which were released in November 2019. This is certainly the beginning of a version devoted exclusively to karaoke, forwarded to Jane Manchun Wong’s Twitter account in September 2020.

It is likely that karaoke mode and searching by lyrics are technically related. In any case, everything indicates that Spotify intends to keep up with the competition and stay first in music streaming apps.