Gerhard Schröder versus Navalny and “Bild”: “Putin’s errand boy” strikes back – politics

Gerhard Schröder used to say, “To rule I need BILD, BamS and Telly”. As Chancellor he had the support of the Springer-Blätter for many years and his former government spokesman Bela Anda was hired in 2012 as deputy head of the Bild-Zeitung. But it wasn’t just Schröder’s friendship with Vladimir Putin that led to a rift that is now heading to a new low.

Today Bela Anda is again doing the PR work for the former chancellor, together they started the podcast series “Die Agenda”, where Schröder gets involved in the latest news. And the former chancellor is now firing guns against the newspaper and its online portal over a photo interview with Russian regime critic Alexej Navalny, Schröder is suing Springer-Verlag for violating his personal rights.

But first: Navalny, who was poisoned with the chemical warfare agent Nowitschock and nearly died of it, said there: “Gerhard Schröder is being paid by Putin. But if he tries to deny this poisoning attack now, it is really very disappointing. To Putin’s lobbyist. “But now he’s trying to protect murderers.”

And further: ‘After all, he is the former chancellor of the most powerful country in Europe. Now Schröder is Putin’s errand boy who protects murderers. I don’t know what secret payments he got from Putin. There is an official payment and I have no doubts. that there are also secret payments. ”

Former chancellor registers via “LinkedIn”

Almost five hours pass before the office of the former chancellor refers to a response from Schröder in the career network “LinkedIn” after a request from Tagesspiegel. In addition to his time as Chancellor (1998-2005), there is a list of professional experience that Schröder has been head of the supervisory board of the Russian oil and gas company Rosneft since 2017 and the supervisory board of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea since 2016. gas pipeline – the project is primarily the Russian Gazprom Group.

So the 76-year-old gets a lot of money from Russia, but secret payments to always be loyal to Putin?

On the mend: the poisoned Alexej Navalny Photo: dpa

Schröder had previously emphasized that the involvement of Russian government agencies in the poisoning of Navalny had not been proven: “What is currently being done is essentially speculation because … there are no reliable facts.” Navalny had flown out of Russia afterwards and was treated successfully at the Berlin Charité.

Putin congratulates Schröder on receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Saint Petersburg Photo: AFP

In view of the allegation of hidden payments to him by “Bild”, Schröder announced, “I understand Mr Navalny’s difficult personal situation.” His interview statements about alleged “hidden payments” are incorrect. Navalny himself said he had no evidence for his allegations. “Nevertheless, BILD-Zeitung and bild.de disseminated these statements without asking my opinion.”

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten News aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Therefore, he sees himself compelled to “take legal action against the publisher who has seriously violated my personal rights”.

The SPD grapples with Schröder’s loyalty to Putin

The SPD is finding it increasingly difficult to deal with the relationship between its ex-chancellor and Russia. A confrontational course against Russia is not popular in the party, and a former Secretary of State speaks of “hard things” that Navalny unleashed against the former chancellor in temporary exile on German soil.

[Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, unlike Schröder, is critical of Putin’s policies, but he avoids openly confronting his fellow party in interviews and refuses to comment on Schröder’s cautious assessment of the Navalny case.

Parliamentary executive Carsten Schneider tried to present Navalny’s attacks as apolitical on Wednesday, and they certainly are not. “One private person says something to another private person,” he said. When asked about Nawalny’s charge that Schröder could be bought, Schneider and Schröder said the poison victim could not substantiate his claims: “I find it defamatory.”

Only 150 kilometers are missing from the construction of the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2. Photo: photo alliantie / dpa

Schröder may make good money from his activities, but his reputation is increasingly tarnished by sticking to his role as Comrade Putin. In any case, the federal government doesn’t want to stop Nord Stream 2 because of the Navalny case. Schröder emphasizes that otherwise ten billion euros in investments would be lost.

Merkel in a corner: which sanctions?

But one question remains: with what sanctions will Chancellor Angela Merkel respond, especially since the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has confirmed the poisoning with Nowitschock, according to the current thesis, the substance can only be obtained by government agencies.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas now have to decide on new sanctions against Russia Photo: image images / IPON

CDU foreign politician Jürgen Hardt is calling for personal EU sanctions. “The most effective way to do this appears to be by freezing the vast foreign assets of the Putin nomenclature.”

And Maas also emphasizes that if Russia does not clarify the events in the Navalny case and provide information, “targeted and proportionate sanctions against those responsible on the Russian side are inevitable”.